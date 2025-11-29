Georgia Tech Despite late-season fizzle, Georgia Tech raises the bar with 9-3 year The Yellow Jackets want to ‘continue to become better versions of everything we do,’ coach Brent Key says. Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key stands on the field after falling to Georgia 16-9 on Friday, Nov. 28, 2025, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Key’s program undoubtedly took a major step toward becoming a major contender on the national stage. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

One of Georgia Tech’s goals in 2026 will be one of the same goals it has had for a very long time now: beat Georgia. But that won’t be the only goal.

“We’re not gonna go into next season being like, ‘Oh, let’s go beat Georgia.’ We’re trying to win every game,” Tech junior E.J. Lightsey said Friday after the Yellow Jackets lost, 16-9, to Georgia at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. RELATED Georgia tops Georgia Tech in defensive battle for 8th straight win in rivalry Tech didn’t win every game in 2025, nor did it beat Georgia in an eighth-straight attempt. But it came darn-near close to doing both, and there’s something to be said for a program that suffered four straight losing seasons from 2019-22. The Jackets finished 9-3 in the regular season, their most wins since a 9-4 campaign in 2016. Their six wins in ACC play were their most since going 6-2 in 2014. And while, yes, the disappointment of going 1-3 over its final four games overshadows an 8-0 start to the season, coach Brent Key’s program undoubtedly took a major step toward becoming a major contender on the national stage.