AJC Varsity 56 all-region football teams showcase talent across Georgia for 2025 season Thousands of Georgia players were honored, many of whom had starring roles in championship games this week. Creekside quarterback Cayden Benson gets tackled during the first half of the class 4A semifinal against Kell at Creekside High School in Fairburn, GA on Friday, Dec. 5, 2025. (Oscar Guevara Saenz for the AJC)

Many of the stars from this week’s championship football games, such as Deuce Lawrence, Tyriq Green, Cayden Benson and Josh Hopkins, have been honored as players of the year in their regions. The last of 56 all-region football teams were completed this week. They honor thousands of Georgia players and can be seen on Georgia High School Football Daily, a publication of AJC Varsity.

RELATED Final football rankings: Season of super teams ends with 6 going 15-0 Lawrence is the Thomas County Central running back who set a state finals record with 380 rushing yards in a 62-21 Class 5A victory over Gainesville. He is the Region 2-5A player of the year. He also ran for 302 yards in a semifinal victory over Roswell the week before and finished with 2,198 yards this season for a 15-0 team. Lawrence has signed with Wake Forest. Thomas County Central running back Deuce Lawrence runs against Gainesville defensive back Syr Hunter during the first half of a Class 5A championship game Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC) Green, a running back/defensive back for Buford, is the athlete of the year in Region 8-6A. He had 1,659 all-purpose yards and scored touchdowns five ways this season (rushing, receiving, returning an interception, punt and kickoff return). He rushed for a season-high 184 yards in the Class 6A final victory over Carrollton. Green is an AJC Super 11 pick who signed with Georgia. Buford running back Tyriq Green runs the ball during the second half against Carrollton in the Class 6A GHSA football championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025, in Atlanta. Buford won 28-21. (Jason Getz/AJC)

In Region 2-6A, Carrollton’s Zykie Helton was a rare lineman to win a player of the year award. He played offensive and defensive line and had three tackles for 19 lost yards in the Class 6A championship game against Buford. Helton has signed with Georgia.

A 3-star Georgia football signee, Zykie Helton sets up prior to a snap during the GHSA Class 6A state championship on Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025 at Mercedes-Benz-Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation) Amari Latimer is the player of the year in Region 2-3A. Latimer rushed for 2,409 yards and scored 48 touchdowns for 15-0 Sandy Creek. Latimer has signed with West Virginia. Benson threw 41 touchdown passes for Creekside, the highest-scoring team in Class 4A history. He’s Region 4-4A’s player of the year. Benson is uncommitted. Creekside quarterback Cayden Benson (center) holds the Seminoles’ Class 4A state championship trophy along with wide receiver Eric Paul Jr (left) and cornerback Tyree Colzie (right) after beating Benedictine 43-39 Monday, Dec. 15, 2025 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC) One freshman was a region player of the year. Zach Watts of Class 2A champion Carver of Columbus got the award in Region 1-2A. Watts had 1,893 all-purpose yards. He had three 100-yard rushing games in the playoffs.