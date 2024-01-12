Braves extend Alex Anthopoulos’ contract through 2031 season

Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos, left, and manager Brian Snitker celebrate the Braves' 4-2 win against the Los Angeles Dodgers to advance to the World Series in Game 6 at the National League Championship Series at Truist Park, Saturday October 23, 2021, in Atlanta. Curtis Compton / curtis.compton@ajc.com

Credit: Curtis Compton

Alex Anthopoulos won’t be leaving Atlanta any time soon.

The Braves and Anthopoulos agreed to a multi-year contract extension that will keep Anthopoulos, the Braves’ president of baseball operations and general manager, with the organization through the 2031 season.

“Alex and I have enjoyed a wonderful working relationship, and I look forward to that continuing for many years to come,” Braves Chairman Terry McGuirk said in a statement. “I have been around this game a very long time and know that Alex’s track record of success is truly something special. There is simply no one better in the business. This extension gives Alex the runway to make long-term decisions and the opportunity to continue his track record of assembling teams that are perennial contenders. I have the utmost confidence in his ability to deliver championship baseball for our fans well into the future.”

In a statement, Anthopoulos said: “I’d like to thank Terry for his continued support and trust. The Braves are an incredible organization to be a part of, and I’m proud of the success we’ve achieved together. I am grateful for the opportunity to continue to lead baseball operations and to strive to bring another World Series to Atlanta.”

MORE TO COME

