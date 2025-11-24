Georgia Bulldogs What No. 4 Georgia football needs to make the SEC championship game Texas A&M or Alabama need to lose this weekend for the Bulldogs to play in a fifth consecutive championship game, which would tie Florida’s record. Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart watches from the sideline during the second half of the SEC Championship game at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in December 2023. (Jason Getz/AJC 2023)

ATHENS — Georgia gained some clarity as far as what needs to happen to reach the SEC championship game. Unfortunately, it did not get any help, with Kentucky and Florida both losing this weekend. Because of those results, there is no path to where Georgia can finish with a higher conference opponent win percentage than Alabama.

For Georgia to make it to a fifth consecutive SEC championship game, which would tie Florida’s record for consecutive appearances, it needs either Texas A&M or Alabama to lose this weekend. RELATED Georgia offensive lineman arrested on multiple felonies, driving charges Both teams are on the road against long-standing rivals. The Aggies travel to Austin to face the No. 17 Texas Longhorns on Friday. Texas A&M is a 2½-point favorite. The Aggies are the only SEC team without a loss at this point in the season. Georgia beat Texas 35-10 in its final conference game Nov. 15. Alabama, with one loss in the SEC, travels to Auburn on Saturday. The Crimson Tide holds the head-to-head tiebreaker over Georgia and are set to finish with a superior conference opponent winning percentage.

Alabama lost in its most recent conference outing, falling to Oklahoma 23-21. Georgia beat Auburn in Auburn 20-10 earlier this season.

In the event Texas A&M wins and Alabama falters, Georgia would play Texas A&M in the SEC championship game Dec. 6. Were the opposite scenario to occur, Georgia would get a rematch. If Texas A&M and Alabama both lose and Ole Miss beats Mississippi State on Friday, Georgia would face Ole Miss in the SEC championship game. If Texas A&M, Alabama and Ole Miss all lose this weekend, Georgia would face Texas A&M in the SEC championship game. A berth in the SEC championship game could help clear the way for Georgia to potentially earn a first-round bye and an automatic berth into the College Football Playoff. Georgia would earn the automatic berth as a conference champion and the bye because of being a top-four seed. Georgia is currently No. 4 in the CFP rankings, just ahead of potential Big 12 champion Texas Tech. Georgia coach Kirby Smart and his players made it clear last week that if Georgia were to find itself in the SEC championship game, they would want to win it.