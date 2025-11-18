Georgia Bulldogs Here’s what must happen for Georgia to play in 2025 SEC championship game With two weeks left in the regular season, only four teams still have a chance to play in the SEC championship game. University of Georgia football coach Kirby Smart speaks at a press conference at SEC Media Days at Omni Atlanta Hotel in Atlanta on Tuesday, July 15, 2025. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

ATHENS — Georgia wrapped up conference play with a 7-1 record after the Bulldogs beat Texas 35-10 on Saturday. Georgia has two regular-season games left: Charlotte and Georgia Tech. As for a 13th game, that is still left to be decided.

“Proud of them, man. They’ve gotten better,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said Saturday. “A lot of teams in the country, it’s hard to keep getting better this time of year. You start questioning what I’m doing. I mean, let’s be honest, we’re two months from the portal opening. I mean, there’s kids that are like, I don’t know if I really want to go out here and get better. “They continue to get better. They continue to grow, work hard, believe in each other. It’s a good football team, guys, but you’re a week away from humility.” RELATED What comes next for Georgia defense as CJ Allen deals with knee injury? The 7-1 conference record is an improvement from last year’s 6-2 record, after which Georgia went on to win the SEC championship game, beating Texas in overtime. But the improved conference record does not yet mean Georgia has clinched a spot in Atlanta.

The Bulldogs will need help to return.

With two weeks left in the regular season, only three other teams still have a chance to play in the SEC championship game — Texas A&M, Alabama and Ole Miss. RELATED Projecting the CFP: Alabama drops, at-large teams scramble Texas A&M is the only unbeaten team in the league and visits Texas on Nov. 28. If the Aggies win that game, Texas A&M would clinch a spot in the SEC championship game, something it has not done since joining the league. If Texas A&M loses to the Longhorns, Georgia would clinch a spot in the SEC championship game. Another scenario where Georgia locks up a spot is if Alabama were to lose its final SEC game to Auburn. Alabama and Texas A&M both have nonconference games this week. The Crimson Tide face Eastern Illinois, while the Aggies take on Samford. The only way Ole Miss gets into the SEC championship game would be if the Rebels beat Mississippi State and Texas A&M and Alabama both lose. Ole Miss would face Georgia in that scenario.

If Alabama and Texas A&M win and Ole Miss loses, Alabama and Texas A&M would play for the SEC championship because of Alabama having the head-to-head win over Georgia. The important metric to know for three- or four-team tiebreakers will be conference opponent winning percentage. Given Georgia played Ole Miss and Texas A&M, the Bulldogs get a big boost over those teams in that metric. As it stands right now, Georgia has the highest combined conference opponent winning percentage at .481. Alabama is at .471, with Ole Miss at .345 and Texas A&M a distance fourth at .229. But those will all change over the next two weeks. Record-wise, Georgia’s conference foes are 26-28 in SEC games, while Alabama’s are 25-28. Results to watch that could help Georgia in the tiebreaker this week would be a Florida win over Tennessee and a Kentucky win over Vanderbilt. Smart knows there’s nothing his team can do to help their chances to play in the SEC championship game, something it has done four years in a row.