Georgia in position to possibly earn first-round bye in latest CFP rankings
Georgia moved up in part because Alabama, previously No. 4, lost to Oklahoma.
Georgia defensive back KJ Bolden celebrates his interception with teammates during the second quarter against Texas in their NCAA football game at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (Jason Getz/AJC)
Georgia wrapped up SEC play with a win over Texas, going 7-1 in league play. But Georgia needs a Texas A&M loss, an Alabama loss, or a series of results that would give Georgia a superior conference opponent winning percentage in the event of a three or four-team tiebreaker.
Georgia moved up in part because Alabama, previously No. 4, lost to Oklahoma. The Crimson Tide dropped to No. 10.
Unlike last season, Georgia does not need to win its conference to earn a first-round bye. The five highest-ranked conference champions earn an automatic berth into the College Football Playoff, but the top four seeds earn first-round byes.
Georgia has games against Charlotte and No. 16 Georgia Tech still on the schedule.
“My objective is to win every game that we play, so where does that put us? That puts us in that game,” Smart said. “So, there would be no way I would ever look at not playing in that game. Can’t do that. You’ve gotta look at the opportunity to go play and win a conference championship that has eluded more programs and has been as rare to win, in some cases, as a national championship.”
Georgia takes on Charlotte this Saturday at 12:45 p.m. ET on the SEC Network. The final College Football Playoff field will be announced on Saturday, Dec. 7.
You can see the full College Football Playoff rankings for Week 13 below.
College Football Playoff rankings for Week 13
Ohio State
Indiana
Texas A&M
Georgia
Texas Tech
Ole Miss
Oregon
Oklahoma
Notre Dame
Alabama
BYU
Utah
Miami
Vanderbilt
USC
Georgia Tech
Texas
Michigan
Virginia
Tennessee
Illinois
Missouri
Houston
Tulane
Arizona State
College Football Playoff bracket for Week 13
First round byes: Ohio State, Indiana, Texas A&M, Georgia
No. 5 Texas Tech vs. No. 12 Tulane, winner faces Georgia *highest-ranked Group of Five team
No. 6 Ole Miss vs. No. 11 Miami*, winner faces Texas A&M *highest ranked ACC team
No. 7 Oregon vs. No. 10 Alabama, winner faces Indiana
No. 8 Oklahoma vs. No. 9 Notre Dame, winner faces Ohio State
Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.
Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.