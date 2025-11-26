Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets fall in third CFP rankings Georgia Tech comes in at No. 23 after second loss in three games. Georgia Tech players leave the field after Pittsburgh beat Georgia Tech during an NCAA college football game at Bobby Dodd Stadium, Saturday, November 22, 2025, in Atlanta. Pittsburgh won 42-28 over Georgia Tech. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

After a 42-28 loss to Pittsburgh at Bobby Dodd Stadium on Saturday, Georgia Tech took a big drop in the latest College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday. The Yellow Jackets (9-2) fell from No. 16 to No. 23 after their second loss in three games. They lost at North Carolina State 48-36 on Nov. 1 and won 36-34 at Boston College on Nov. 15 before the loss to the Panthers.

Tech faces No. 4 Georgia (10-1) at 3:30 p.m. Friday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Jackets are one of five ACC teams ranked in the third edition of this season’s rankings: Miami (9-2) is No. 12, Virginia (9-2) is No. 18, Southern Methodist is No. 21 (8-3) and Pitt (8-3) is No. 22. Miami is the only current ACC team projected to make the 12-team field. Tech still has a mathematical chance of making the ACC championship game Dec. 6, but their CFP hopes are likely finished.