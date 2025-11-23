Teetering Georgia Tech now faces nemesis Georgia

Losers of 2 of 3, the Yellow Jackets haven’t beaten the Bulldogs since 2016.
Georgia Tech's Brent Key (left) and Georgia's Kirby Smart — pictured chatting before the 2024 matchup between the teams — both still have a shot at making their conference title games. The Bulldogs need Texas A&M to lose to Texas or Alabama to lose to Auburn, and the Yellow Jackets need losses by Southern Methodist, Pitt and Virginia. (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2024)
They’ve lost seven straight in the rivalry with the team from Athens and are not exactly playing their best ball coming into the matchup to be held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Tech has allowed 41.3 points and 510.6 yards per game over the last three outings and has gone 1-2 in those games. It trailed 28-0 a little more than 18 minutes into the contest, which wasn’t much of one Saturday against Pitt.
Coach Brent Key was guarded earlier in the season about his team not peaking too early, and that now appears to have been the case for a squad that at one time was 8-0 and ranked No. 8 in The Associated Press Top 25.
After two losses and a close win at Boston College (a team that is now 1-10), Tech’s hopes of winning an ACC championship and/or playing in the 12-team College Football Playoff are all but shot.
Key’s teams are 12-3 after a loss since he took over the program in October 2022 and have always shown a propensity to get up off the mat. But bouncing back from Saturday’s defeat against a top-five opponent is a tough hand to be dealt.
“We have six days,” Key said after the loss to Pitt. “I expect ‘em to be pissed and mad, but I told them before the game, ‘We don’t get today back.’ It’s all about how they respond to (Saturday). We play a game in six days.”
Some more numbers going against No. 16 Tech ahead of Friday? Key is 0-5 against the SEC and 0-3 against UGA. The Jackets are also 1-4 in games at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and have lost three in a row at the venue.
Georgia’s seven-game winning streak against Tech is one shy of the longest winning streak by either team in the rivalry (Tech won eight between 1949-56). The Jackets haven’t beaten the Bulldogs (10-1) since 2016 and haven’t beaten them in Atlanta since 1999.
Of course, Tech nearly ended some of those streaks a year ago in Athens at Sanford Stadium, where it led 27-13 with less than four minutes to go in regulation. But UGA scored two touchdowns in the final 3:39 of the game, then outlasted Tech in the eight-overtime classic that ended with the Bulldogs on top 44-42.
“That was a tough game,” Tech offensive guard Keylan Rutledge said. “Does it motivate us? I mean, yeah. That’s who we got next. But throughout the year we played it game by game. Faceless opponent. Prepare the right way. And we’ll prepare the same as the ones before that.”
Said Georgia running back Nate Frazier on Saturday after the Bulldogs routed Charlotte: “(The 2024 game) was one of the craziest games I ever experienced. So going into this game, I know it’s going to be a lot of heat between the teams. It’s obviously a rivalry, so it’s going to be a great game. I can’t wait for it.”
Tech and UGA need a lot of help in their respective conferences to reach a league title game this first weekend of December. Georgia needs Texas A&M to lose to Texas or Alabama to lose to Auburn, and Tech needs losses by Southern Methodist, Pitt and Virginia.
Whether the Bulldogs make the SEC title game or not, or regardless of the result against the Jackets, they’re likely be a part of the College Football Playoff starting in December.
A victory for Tech would give it 10 wins in the regular season for the first time since 2014. But more than anything, it would give it an elusive victory the program has been chasing for almost a decade.
“Morale is not the highest right now,” Tech defensive tackle Jordan van den Berg said after Saturday’s loss. “But we got a state championship next week that we gotta go play for. We’ve still got a lot of motivation.”