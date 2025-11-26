UGA Logo
Georgia football comes in at No. 4 in updated College Football Playoff rankings

Georgia is the top-ranked one-loss team, sitting behind only unbeaten Ohio State, Indiana and Texas A&M.
Charlotte tight end Joseph Bearns III (right) is tackled by Georgia defensive back KJ Bolden (4) and Georgia linebacker Chris Cole (9) for a short gain during the first half in their NCAA game at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Athens, Ga. Georgia won 35-3. (Jason Getz/AJC)
By
1 hour ago

ATHENS — Georgia took care of business this past weekend against Charlotte, doing enough to maintain the No. 4 ranking in the updated College Football Playoff rankings for Week 14.

The only change in the top 10 sees Oregon move up one spot to No. 6, dropping Ole Miss down to No. 7.

Georgia’s opponent for this coming weekend did drop in the College Football Playoff rankings, as Georgia Tech now sits at No. 23 after dropping from No. 16 because of a 42-28 loss to No. 22 Pittsburgh.

The Bulldogs currently hold wins over No. 7 Ole Miss, No. 16 Texas and No. 19 Tennessee. The lone defeat came by three points against No. 10 Alabama.

Another ranked win should only further help Georgia’s case as it pushes for a potential first-round bye in the College Football Playoff. Whereas last year first-round byes went to the four highest-ranked conference champions, byes this year will go to the four highest-ranked teams.

Texas Tech sits behind Georgia at No. 5 while Oregon is No. 6 with a 10-1 record.

Friday’s game against the Yellow Jackets is the last scheduled game for the Bulldogs, but there is the possibility of playing in the SEC championship game.

Georgia does not control its own path to Atlanta, as it enters the final week of the regular season needing some help. A loss by either Alabama or Texas A&M this week would put Georgia in the SEC championship game. Just four teams are still able to play in the SEC championship game, as Ole Miss still has a path as well.

But before Georgia waits to see if Alabama or Texas A&M loses, it first will want to take care of the rival Yellow Jackets. Georgia has one less day to prepare for one of the nation’s top offenses and it will travel to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta for the game.

Last year, Georgia needed eight overtimes in Sanford Stadium to win the game.

“Just a lot of respect for the way they play the game, and we got a short week,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “So, we got a quick turn here to get ready for these guys and obviously play in Mercedes-Benz on Friday.”

Georgia takes on Georgia Tech at 3:30 p.m. ET on Friday. The game will be broadcast on ABC.

You can see the full College Football Playoff rankings and bracket for Week 14 below.

College Football Playoff rankings for Week 14

  1. Ohio State
  2. Indiana
  3. Texas A&M
  4. Georgia
  5. Texas Tech
  6. Oregon
  7. Ole Miss
  8. Oklahoma
  9. Notre Dame
  10. Alabama
  11. BYU
  12. Miami
  13. Utah
  14. Vanderbilt
  15. Michigan
  16. Texas
  17. USC
  18. Virginia
  19. Tennessee
  20. Arizona State
  21. SMU
  22. Pitt
  23. Georgia Tech
  24. Tulane
  25. Arizona

College Football Playoff bracket for Week 14

About the Author

Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.

