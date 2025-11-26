Georgia Bulldogs Georgia football comes in at No. 4 in updated College Football Playoff rankings Georgia is the top-ranked one-loss team, sitting behind only unbeaten Ohio State, Indiana and Texas A&M. Charlotte tight end Joseph Bearns III (right) is tackled by Georgia defensive back KJ Bolden (4) and Georgia linebacker Chris Cole (9) for a short gain during the first half in their NCAA game at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Athens, Ga. Georgia won 35-3. (Jason Getz/AJC)

ATHENS — Georgia took care of business this past weekend against Charlotte, doing enough to maintain the No. 4 ranking in the updated College Football Playoff rankings for Week 14. The only change in the top 10 sees Oregon move up one spot to No. 6, dropping Ole Miss down to No. 7.

Georgia’s opponent for this coming weekend did drop in the College Football Playoff rankings, as Georgia Tech now sits at No. 23 after dropping from No. 16 because of a 42-28 loss to No. 22 Pittsburgh. The Bulldogs currently hold wins over No. 7 Ole Miss, No. 16 Texas and No. 19 Tennessee. The lone defeat came by three points against No. 10 Alabama. Another ranked win should only further help Georgia’s case as it pushes for a potential first-round bye in the College Football Playoff. Whereas last year first-round byes went to the four highest-ranked conference champions, byes this year will go to the four highest-ranked teams. Georgia is the top-ranked one-loss team, sitting behind only unbeaten Ohio State, Indiana and Texas A&M.

Texas Tech sits behind Georgia at No. 5 while Oregon is No. 6 with a 10-1 record.

Friday’s game against the Yellow Jackets is the last scheduled game for the Bulldogs, but there is the possibility of playing in the SEC championship game. Georgia does not control its own path to Atlanta, as it enters the final week of the regular season needing some help. A loss by either Alabama or Texas A&M this week would put Georgia in the SEC championship game. Just four teams are still able to play in the SEC championship game, as Ole Miss still has a path as well. But before Georgia waits to see if Alabama or Texas A&M loses, it first will want to take care of the rival Yellow Jackets. Georgia has one less day to prepare for one of the nation’s top offenses and it will travel to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta for the game. Last year, Georgia needed eight overtimes in Sanford Stadium to win the game. “Just a lot of respect for the way they play the game, and we got a short week,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “So, we got a quick turn here to get ready for these guys and obviously play in Mercedes-Benz on Friday.”