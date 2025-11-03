Atlanta Falcons Falcons injury report: Lindstrom, Bergeron both hope to play against Colts Neither finished the game against the Patriots on Sunday. Atlanta Falcons offensive linemen Chris Lindstrom (left) and Matthew Bergeron. (Courtesy of Levy Restaurants)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Falcons All-Pro right guard Chris Lindstrom (foot) and left guard Matthew Bergeron (ankle) both suffered injuries and did not finish the game against the Patriots on Sunday. Bergeron played only three of the 56 offensive snaps. Kyle Hinton came on and played 53 offensive snaps. Lindstrom was injured later in the game after playing 50 offensive snaps. Jovaughn Gwyn played the final six offensive snaps.

Lindstrom believes he’ll be ready when the Falcons (3-5) face the Colts (7-2) at 9:30 a.m. Sunday in Berlin, Germany. RELATED 5 things we learned from the Falcons’ loss to Patriots “It was just progressing worse as the game was going on,” Lindstrom said. “I should be fine. We’ll see how the week goes. But I definitely give myself a good chance to play next week.” Bergeron was in good spirits after the game. “I’m feeling good,” Bergeron said. “It sucks that it happened the second play of the game. So early. Kyle came in and did a great job. We’ll keep it moving from there.”

Bergeron is hoping to play against Colts, too.