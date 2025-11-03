Falcons injury report: Lindstrom, Bergeron both hope to play against Colts

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Falcons All-Pro right guard Chris Lindstrom (foot) and left guard Matthew Bergeron (ankle) both suffered injuries and did not finish the game against the Patriots on Sunday.
Bergeron played only three of the 56 offensive snaps. Kyle Hinton came on and played 53 offensive snaps. Lindstrom was injured later in the game after playing 50 offensive snaps. Jovaughn Gwyn played the final six offensive snaps.
Lindstrom believes he’ll be ready when the Falcons (3-5) face the Colts (7-2) at 9:30 a.m. Sunday in Berlin, Germany.
“It was just progressing worse as the game was going on,” Lindstrom said. “I should be fine. We’ll see how the week goes. But I definitely give myself a good chance to play next week.”
Bergeron was in good spirits after the game.
“I’m feeling good,” Bergeron said. “It sucks that it happened the second play of the game. So early. Kyle came in and did a great job. We’ll keep it moving from there.”
Bergeron is hoping to play against Colts, too.
“It’s day to day,” Bergeron said. “I didn’t feel it was stable enough. … I felt like Kyle was a better option at the time when it happened. Hopefully, I’ll get treatment all week, take care of it, and hopefully I’ll be back in there for the next game.”
Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.
