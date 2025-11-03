Falcons Logo
Atlanta Falcons

Falcons injury report: Lindstrom, Bergeron both hope to play against Colts

Neither finished the game against the Patriots on Sunday.
Atlanta Falcons offensive linemen Chris Lindstrom (left) and Matthew Bergeron. (Courtesy of Levy Restaurants)
Atlanta Falcons offensive linemen Chris Lindstrom (left) and Matthew Bergeron. (Courtesy of Levy Restaurants)
By
1 hour ago

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Falcons All-Pro right guard Chris Lindstrom (foot) and left guard Matthew Bergeron (ankle) both suffered injuries and did not finish the game against the Patriots on Sunday.

Bergeron played only three of the 56 offensive snaps. Kyle Hinton came on and played 53 offensive snaps. Lindstrom was injured later in the game after playing 50 offensive snaps. Jovaughn Gwyn played the final six offensive snaps.

Lindstrom believes he’ll be ready when the Falcons (3-5) face the Colts (7-2) at 9:30 a.m. Sunday in Berlin, Germany.

RELATED
5 things we learned from the Falcons’ loss to Patriots

“It was just progressing worse as the game was going on,” Lindstrom said. “I should be fine. We’ll see how the week goes. But I definitely give myself a good chance to play next week.”

Bergeron was in good spirits after the game.

“I’m feeling good,” Bergeron said. “It sucks that it happened the second play of the game. So early. Kyle came in and did a great job. We’ll keep it moving from there.”

Bergeron is hoping to play against Colts, too.

“It’s day to day,” Bergeron said. “I didn’t feel it was stable enough. … I felt like Kyle was a better option at the time when it happened. Hopefully, I’ll get treatment all week, take care of it, and hopefully I’ll be back in there for the next game.”

About the Author

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.

More Stories

The Latest

Photos from Falcons exhibition game vs. Lions 08/08/25

Falcons practice squad kicker looking forward to his Berlin homecoming

0m ago

5 things we learned from the Falcons’ loss to Patriots

Weekend Reflections: Falcons sure could use the money wasted on Kirk Cousins

Keep Reading

Falcons injury report: Michael Penix Jr., Drake London set to return vs. Patriots

Penix says slumping Falcons offense is ‘right where we want to be’

Falcons’ Jessie Bates III sleeping in hyperbaric chamber

Featured

Fatal arrest of Eurie Martin by deputies amounts to murder.

A last request: He asked for water but ended up in a deadly arrest.

How two obscure races became a referendum on Georgia Power bills

Spelman College gets $38 million donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott