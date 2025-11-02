Georgia Bulldogs Kirby Smart gives the latest injury update after Georgia’s win over Florida Defensive lineman Jordan Hall, defensive back Demello Jones left the game with injuries and did not return. Georgia defensive back Demello Jones (15) is helped off of the field by trainers after getting injured during the second half against against Florida in a NCAA game at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. Georgia won 24-20. (Jason Getz / AJC)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Georgia’s defense made key stops late in the 24-20 win over Florida. It did so without some notable pieces on the defensive side of the ball. “That puts us a little bit down at several positions,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “We have to have guys step up and get ready to play. It’s all over our league right now. Florida was that way coming into the game with a lot of defensive guys they got back for this game.”

Defensive lineman Jordan Hall left the game on the opening Georgia defensive possession and was quickly ruled out for the game. Smart said the junior is dealing with a knee injury. Hall has dealt with leg injuries in the past, including exiting the Kentucky game earlier this year. RELATED Georgia uses fourth quarter comeback to defeat rival Florida With Hall out, Georgia slid Joshua Horton into his spot on the defensive line. Freshman Elijah Griffin also saw an uptick in snaps. Georgia defensive back Demello Jones left the game in the fourth quarter. He was replaced by Ellis Robinson, though the two rotated throughout the game.

Smart said Jones was dealing with an elbow injury but was unsure of its severity.