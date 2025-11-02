Kirby Smart gives the latest injury update after Georgia’s win over Florida
Defensive lineman Jordan Hall, defensive back Demello Jones left the game with injuries and did not return.
“That puts us a little bit down at several positions,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “We have to have guys step up and get ready to play. It’s all over our league right now. Florida was that way coming into the game with a lot of defensive guys they got back for this game.”
Defensive lineman Jordan Hall left the game on the opening Georgia defensive possession and was quickly ruled out for the game. Smart said the junior is dealing with a knee injury.
Hall has dealt with leg injuries in the past, including exiting the Kentucky game earlier this year.
