Georgia Tech Georgia Tech ‘took disciplinary measures’ after highly touted freshman’s arrest Freshman lineman charged with speeding, possession and use of drug-related objects Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key talks with offensive lineman Josh Petty (69) during their first spring football practice at Georgia Tech, Tuesday, March, 4, 2025, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Georgia Tech freshman Joshua Petty was arrested Oct. 18 and initially charged with seven felony counts of “unlawful for any person to purchase, possess, or have under his control any controlled substance” and two misdemeanors for speeding and possessing a drug-related object, according to a Georgia state trooper’s affidavit filed to the Oconee County Magistrate Court. According to an Oct. 27 plea agreement, Petty pleaded guilty to two misdemeanors: one for possession of a drug-related object and one for speeding. The rest of the charges were dismissed.

According to a court document, the 18-year-old was driving 91 mph on Highway 316 near Jimmy Daniel Road in Oconee County, just outside of Athens, when he was pulled over between 9:10-11:19 p.m. He pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of 88 mph in a 65 mph zone. The documents pertaining to Petty’s arrest were sealed by the court but obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution through a publicly accessible online portal. “Georgia Tech athletics has been aware of the situation since it occurred and immediately took disciplinary measures in accordance with athletics department policy,” a spokesperson for Tech athletics wrote in an email to the AJC.

Petty’s attorney Kim Stephens told the AJC on Monday, “We were pleased the case was resolved in the matter that it was. Glad we were able to resolve it quickly in a way that was fair and just, based on the facts of the case.”