Georgia State basketball loses season opener to Eastern Michigan

Georgia State Panthers head coach Jonas Hayes watches the court action during the first half of an exhibition opener game against the Georgia Bulldogs at the Georgia State Convocation Center, Wednesday, October 15, 2025, in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
By AJC Sports
1 hour ago

Georgia State lost its season opener 71-49 against Eastern Michigan on Monday night in Ypsilanti.

The Panthers remained in touch for most of the second half, trailing 55-47 before the Eagles finished the game on a 16-2 run over the final six minutes.

Jelani Hamilton led Georgia State with 13 points. The sophomore guard knocked down two 3-pointers and added five free throws. Hamilton is the top returning scorer from last year’s team.

Georgia State struggled on the glass, getting outrebounded 53-38. Eastern Michigan had 22 offensive rebounds, compared to the Panthers’ 13. The extra possessions allowed the Eagles to take 15 more shots overall.

Mohammad Habhab led Eastern Michigan with 15 points and 16 rebounds. The freshman forward also added a pair of blocks and four assists.

The Panthers will play at Cincinnati on Friday night before their home opener against Presbyterian on Monday.

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

