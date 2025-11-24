Georgia Bulldogs Georgia injury report: Smart provides update heading into Georgia Tech Bowens ‘looks good,’ others are ‘making progress,’ coach says. Georgia linebacker CJ Allen suffered a knee injury in the game against Texas, but is “working his tail off, doing the best he can to be available when he can,” the Bulldogs coach said. (Jason Getz/AJC)

ATHENS — Georgia has a pivotal rivalry game Friday against Georgia Tech. They are still waiting to see if they will have their full complement of players.

Kirby Smart provided an update on some of the injured players Monday. Smart said that Chauncey Bowens “looks good” after he did not play Saturday against Charlotte because of a leg injury. RELATED What No. 4 Georgia football needs to make the SEC championship game Bo Walker emerged as the second leading rusher in the game for Georgia, finishing with 48 yards and three touchdowns. Nate Frazier led the way with 54 yards and two touchdowns. Bowens did dress Saturday, as did defensive back Kyron Jones, who has not played since Georgia’s game Oct. 11 against Auburn as he deals with a foot injury. “Yeah, we were hopeful to get Kyron back last week,” Smart said Monday. “He was hurting a little bit, still dealing with some pain down in the ankle. And we’ll continue to progress in this week.”

Wide receiver Talyn Taylor dressed out but did not play Saturday.

“He’s making good progress,” Smart said after Saturday’s game. “He’s been through this before, and he’s progressing well.” Linebacker CJ Allen did not dress Saturday after suffering a knee injury in the win against Texas. “He’s working his tail off, doing the best he can to be available when he can,” Smart said. Georgia also was without center Drew Bobo and right tackle Earnest Greene against Charlotte. Bobo was held out because of a cut on his hand, while Greene has missed multiple games this season because of a lingering back injury. Smart said both are available this week. The Bulldogs have one less day to heal and recover, with the game against Tech scheduled for a 3:30 p.m. start Friday.