Georgia among nation’s elite heading into first CFP rankings

ATHENS — It wasn’t always pretty for Georgia on Saturday, as it once again trailed in the first and fourth quarters against Florida.
But Georgia found a way to win once again and maintain its spot in the AP Top 25 Poll for Week 12. Georgia stayed at No. 5 thanks to a 24-20 win.
“The defense made a huge stop, offense had a great drive, and then defense came out with another big stop,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “So a lot of credit goes to the players, they’ve gotten better throughout the year. We’re a beat up football team with a lot of injuries, so looking forward to getting ready for next week.”
The final College Football Playoff rankings are the only ones that truly interest Smart, as he knows his team has a number of big games left on the schedule, including contests against Texas and Georgia Tech.
Georgia is going to have to keep finding ways to win, as it did on Saturday, to secure one of the 12 spots in the College Football Playoff field.
“I know that our kids are not uncomfortable playing from (behind). They don’t get chained to a scoreboard,” Smart said. “There’s people that play chained to the scoreboard. Our guys are free of that, and they just play to the team and keep chopping. To keep chopping makes some good things happen. I do think we’re very well conditioned. I do think our guys believe in winning in the fourth.”
Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.
Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.