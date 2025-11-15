Falcons Logo
Falcons’ struggling run defense has to stop Rico Dowdle on Sunday

Stopping the run could be critical, as the Panthers rank eighth in rushing offense.
Panthers running back Rico Dowdle (right) runs against Packers defensive end Kingsley Enagbare on Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, in Green Bay, Wis. Dowdle is turning in a spectacular season for Carolina. (Mike Roemer/AP)
1 hour ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons are preparing for a heavy dose of running backs Rico Dowdle and Chuba Hubbard, who have helped power the Panthers to second place in the NFC South.

The Falcons’ run defense, which gave up 323 yards rushing on 41 carries Sunday against the Colts, including a franchise-record 244 to Jonathan Taylor, will be on the hot seat for the Falcons (3-6) when they face the Panthers (5-5) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Stopping the run could be critical, as the Panthers (5-5) rank eighth in rushing offense (133.1 yards per game) and the Falcons rank 29th in run defense (146.1 yards per game).

Dowdle was not a factor in the Panthers’ 30-0 win over the Falcons on Sept. 21. He since has emerged as part of a winning formula. Dowdle’s nursing a quad injury, and the Panthers are planning to use both backs against the Falcons.

“My thought is to just continue to try to play him the way we’ve been, but Chuba got in there when he had to come out a little bit in the game and ran hard, had some really nice runs (against the Saints),” Panthers coach Dave Canales said to media members in the Carolina area. “Again, it’s a good situation for us, a great opportunity for us to have both guys that I really trust.”

Hubbard missed two games with a calf injury.

“He certainly is looking stronger and stronger, and this is attributed to his hard work and the way that he attacks taking care of his body and getting himself back to where he wants to be,” Canales said. “So, really just, like, tip my cap to Chuba for the way he’s attacked it.”

Dowdle is turning in a spectacular season, and Hubbard ran for 1,195 and 10 touchdowns last season.

Dowdle rushed for 206 yards against Miami on Oct. 5; 183 against Dallas on Oct. 12; and 130 against Green Bay on Nov. 2.

On Sunday, the Saints held Dowdle to 53 yards on 18 carries in a 17-7 loss.

About the Author

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.

