Falcons’ struggling run defense has to stop Rico Dowdle on Sunday

Stopping the run could be critical, as the Panthers (5-5) rank eighth in rushing offense (133.1 yards per game) and the Falcons rank 29th in run defense (146.1 yards per game).

The Falcons’ run defense, which gave up 323 yards rushing on 41 carries Sunday against the Colts, including a franchise-record 244 to Jonathan Taylor , will be on the hot seat for the Falcons (3-6) when they face the Panthers (5-5) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons are preparing for a heavy dose of running backs Rico Dowdle and Chuba Hubbard, who have helped power the Panthers to second place in the NFC South.

Dowdle was not a factor in the Panthers’ 30-0 win over the Falcons on Sept. 21. He since has emerged as part of a winning formula. Dowdle’s nursing a quad injury, and the Panthers are planning to use both backs against the Falcons.

“My thought is to just continue to try to play him the way we’ve been, but Chuba got in there when he had to come out a little bit in the game and ran hard, had some really nice runs (against the Saints),” Panthers coach Dave Canales said to media members in the Carolina area. “Again, it’s a good situation for us, a great opportunity for us to have both guys that I really trust.”

Hubbard missed two games with a calf injury.

