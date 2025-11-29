Falcons kickoff coverage unit needs a makeover, will be on hot seat Sunday
The Falcons are losing containment too often.
New York Jets running back Kene Nwangwu (left) takes a kickoff return into the end zone for a touchdown in front of Cleveland Browns cornerback Tre Avery (bottom right) in an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025, in East Rutherford, N.J. (Seth Wenig/AP)
“You can keep it simple,” Falcons special-teams coordinator Marquice Williams said. “Like if you’re lined up on the right side, you want to stay to the right. You want to line up on the left side, you stay to the left.”
The Falcons are losing containment too often.
“So, if I’m on the left side, I should keep that ball on my inside shoulder, keep my outside shoulder free, keep the football on my inside shoulder,” Williams added. “That’s like what we define as leverage. So, making sure we continue to do that. We (must) finish at the ball with leverage. Whether you’re talking about defense or coverage units, they all go hand in hand.”
Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.
Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.