Falcons-Colts ranks in top 5 for viewers of NFL Network International Games

More than 6 million viewers watched on NFL Network as Tyler Allgeier (center), Darnell Mooney (right) and the Atlanta Falcons took on the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025, in Berlin. (Ebrahim Noorozi/AP)

Broadcast peaked at nearly 9 million viewers in final 20 minutes of Atlanta’s loss to Indianapolis.

With more than 6 million viewers, Sunday morning’s matchup between the Falcons and Colts at Berlin’s Olympic Stadium ranked among the top five for an NFL Network International Game.

The ending wasn’t what Falcons fans wanted, but the game was a big win for the NFL’s international viewing audience.

That total, which includes TV and digital viewers but doesn’t include numbers from the local markets in Atlanta and Indianapolis, peaked with about 9 million viewers in the game’s final 20 minutes.

Because of the unique start at 9:30 a.m. EST, there was no competition among other NFL games and was a valuable viewing window before the start of the 1 p.m. games. The Colts pulled out the game with a comeback in the final minutes of regulation before taking a 31-25 victory in overtime.

Those numbers are a 37% increase over last season’s Week 10 matchup between the New York Giants and Carolina Panthers in Berlin and make it the second-most-watched international game in Germany for the NFL Network.