UGA Logo
Georgia Bulldogs

Experts question if ‘psycho’ Georgia can keep winning in dramatic fashion

Comparing 2024 to 2025 Georgia team stats and rankings provides insight.
Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton arrives with other players and coaching staff to EverBank Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. Georgia’s fourth-quarter drama — and heroics — has been critiqued, celebrated and everything in between. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton arrives with other players and coaching staff to EverBank Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. Georgia’s fourth-quarter drama — and heroics — has been critiqued, celebrated and everything in between. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
By
48 minutes ago

Kirby Smart has been all about the “calm amid chaos” since the start of the season, but the college football world is still adjusting.

Georgia’s fourth-quarter drama — and heroics — has been critiqued, celebrated and everything in between.

“They are psycho,” ESPN analyst “Stanford Steve” Coughlin said on a podcast with Scott Van Pelt.

“And they are unbelievably awesome.”

RELATED
Tiebreakers, scenarios show potential Georgia football path to SEC title game

Van Pelt, expounding on the concept of Georgia managing close and chaotic game situations, said, “When the train gets off the track for them, they’re like, ‘let’s play.’”

UGA plays at Mississippi State at noon Saturday in a Davis Wade Stadium that is expected to be rocking loud with cowbells.

The cowbells aren’t supposed to be used once the center goes over the football, but Tennessee coach Josh Heupel, whose team escaped with a (41-34 overtime) win this season, has said more than once the cowbells did affect play.

Smart has said he doesn’t want to make a big deal out of the artificial noisemakers, but his team was exposed to crowd noise featuring cowbells during the team’s Thursday workout inside the practice facility.

RELATED
Kirby Smart not caught up on Mississippi State cowbells: ‘Noise is noise.’

Georgia is a 9.5-point favorite, as oddsmakers have obviously taken note how UGA has gone 3-1 in one-score games this season, while the Maroon Bulldogs are 2-3 in one-score games.

Fox analyst Joe Klatt suggested the close games are simply a reflection of how the UGA program has fallen off since its dominant, championship seasons in this era of name, image and likeness and transfer-induce parity.

“It’s Georgia, but is it Georgia? I think we get too wrapped up in Kirby’s history at Georgia, and the great teams,” Klatt said on a recent podcast. “So are we measuring this team against that? Because they are clearly not the ’21, or ’22 Georgia Bulldogs, not even close.

“They are much more similar, almost identical, to last year’s version, which had a lot of flaws and you could even say maybe in some respects overachieved,” he said, “but then got exposed because of those flaws by Notre Dame in the playoff.”

Klatt said that, sooner or later, Georgia’s penchant for playing close games will work against it.

“How many games are we going to sit here and be like, ‘Well, they got to come back in this game, and they got to come back in this game, and they got to come back in this game,’” Klatt said.

“We can say they are hard to kill, they are resilient, all of that is true, but at what point does it come back to haunt them? At some point it will.”

RELATED
Georgia has played as many close games this season as from 2021-23 combined

Comparing 2024 and 2025 Georgia

Rank among SEC teams

Points per game

Points allowed per game

Total offense

Total defense

Pass offense

Pass defense

Rush offense

Rush defense

3rd down offense

3rd down defense

RELATED
‘Watch out for Gunner Stockton’: SEC championship QB likes what he sees.

About the Author

Mike is in his eighth season covering SEC and Georgia athletics for AJC-DawgNation and has 30 years of collegiate sports multimedia experience, 25 of them in the SEC including beat writer stops at Auburn, Alabama, Tennessee and now Georgia. Mike was named the National FWAA Beat Writer of the Year in January, 2018.

More Stories

The Latest

aajc 110125 uga florida football

How to watch the UGA-Mississippi State game during YouTube TV-Disney dispute

‘Watch out for Gunner Stockton’: SEC championship QB likes what he sees.

5 things to know: Georgia defense faces explosive challenge at Mississippi State

Keep Reading

Georgia has played as many close games this season as from 2021-23 combined

Georgia among nation’s elite heading into first CFP rankings

UGA’s ‘Cardiac Kids’ give sports bettors heart palpitations

Featured

Fulton County Jail
AJC EXCLUSIVE

Fulton County, sheriff nine months late on required jail implementation plan

Flight affected by FAA cuts? Here’s what to do.

Arctic blast bringing cold shot to metro Atlanta, snow possible in mountains

1h ago