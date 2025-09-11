Georgia Bulldogs Tennessee’s Josh Heupel reveals past issues with Georgia, challenge ahead Heupel is 0-4 against Kirby Smart. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel shake hands after Georgia beat Tennessee in an NCAA football game at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Athens. Georgia won 31-17 over Tennessee. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Josh Heupel would just as soon not talk about his first four games at Tennessee against Kirby Smart. But there's no escaping it — the pressure is on the Vols head coach to score what would be a breakthrough victory over Georgia in the teams' 3:30 p.m. game on Saturday (TV: ABC).

More than 100,000 fans will be packed into Neyland Stadium, the vast majority clad in orange and white, ready for Heupel to add the third and final jewel to his rivalry game crown. Smart, a former All-SEC safety and UGA team captain (1998), has bested Heupel, a former Oklahoma national championship quarterback and Heisman Trophy runner-up (2000), in each of the four previous matchups by double-digits each time: 2024: Georgia 31, Tennessee 17 2023: Georgia 38, Tennessee 10

2022: Georgia 27, Tennessee 13

2021: Georgia 41, Tennessee 17 Indeed, the Bulldogs have been a roadblock like no other for Heupel, who, in his fifth year leading the UT program, has taken control of Florida and Alabama with wins in two of the past three meetings against the Gators and Crimson Tide. So, Heupel was asked this week, why has Georgia had his number? “Yeah, well in a game like this, when you’re playing a really good opponent, the details matter,” Heupel said, “and some (of that) is them making plays and causing problems.” Where to start?

"We've had some communication problems on the road against them," Heupel said, no doubt referencing the eight motion penalties Tennessee was whistled for in a historic matchup of No. 1-ranked teams in 2022 (the Vols the CFP's choice, Georgia tops in the conventional polls). "And ultimately, you've got to win on third downs, and you've got to maximize your possessions when you get on the other side of the 50." Tennessee crossed midfield five times in the teams' 2023 meeting in Neyland Stadium, but the Vols managed to score only 10 points, missing a field goal and turning the ball over on downs before the game clock ran out on the final drive. "It (all) comes from the detail in your preparation and then winning the one-on-ones," Heupel said, no doubt relieved the likes of Jalen Carter and Brock Bowers will not be part of the Georgia team that comes out of the visitors' tunnel this Saturday. "We haven't been on the right side of it," Heupel said. "It's a credit to Kirby and his staff and the players in the pass game."

Smart’s teams have seemingly been built to neutralize the hurry-up, spread offensive attack Heupel has successfully deployed against other SEC foes. It takes a disciplined defensive line to maintain gap control, explosive linebackers that can create pressure and defensive backs that can play man-to-man coverage and tackle well in open space to match up with Tennessee. Heupel noted earlier in the week there’s not much film of this year’s version of the Georgia defense, as Smart has substituted early and often in season-opening wins over Marshall and Austin Peay. But the Vols’ head coach has seen enough to know the Bulldogs will present many of the same challenges of the past. “It starts at the line of scrimmage,” Heupel said. “Defensive line, they’re big, they’re athletic, and they’ve done a great job against the run, which is typical.