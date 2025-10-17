Georgia Bulldogs Georgia players share what Kirby Smart is really like on the sidelines of a game ‘He brings the fire, passion and energy every day,’ says Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton. Georgia coach Kirby Smart reacts to a key second-half play in the Alabama game inside Sanford Stadium on September 27, 2025, in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)

ATHENS — Kirby Smart’s sideline behavior once again became a national story during the team’s win over Auburn. In the fourth quarter of Georgia’s win this past week, Smart frantically tried to get an official’s attention. The play clock was winding down and Smart noticed that Auburn safety AnQuon Fegans was clapping his hands so as to simulate the snap count, a defensive penalty.

But replay showed Smart’s hands making the timeout gesture. After the officials convened, they reset the play and did not charge Georgia with a timeout. But replay showed Smart’s hands making the timeout gesture. After the officials convened, they reset the play and did not charge Georgia with a timeout. That sent everyone else into an uproar. The clap/timeout incident didn’t end up leading to Georgia points, as kicker Peyton Woodring missed a field-goal attempt. The SEC issued no official statement or reprimand on the matter, but it isn’t the first time Smart has been in the spotlight for how he acts on the sideline during a game. The clap/timeout incident didn’t end up leading to Georgia points, as kicker Peyton Woodring missed a field-goal attempt. The SEC issued no official statement or reprimand on the matter, but it isn’t the first time Smart has been in the spotlight for how he acts on the sideline during a game.

And given the fire, passion and energy he constantly displays, it likely won’t be the last either.

“He’s awesome on the sideline,” quarterback Gunner Stockton said. “And he brings the fire, passion, and energy every day. So, I think that’s what makes him special.” “He’s awesome on the sideline,” quarterback Gunner Stockton said. “And he brings the fire, passion, and energy every day. So, I think that’s what makes him special.” Smart has always been a very demonstrative coach. On Kelee Ringo’s game-sealing interception, he leaped almost as high as Ringo when his defensive back made the interception. After the win over Auburn, Smart jumped up on a table to celebrate with Georgia fans, not dissimilar from how he always jumps into the stands after a win over Florida. “So much goes into these games, guys,” Smart said. “I mean, we got another one next week. So much emotion and so much energy.” Sometimes that energy spills over. Last year against Mississippi State, Smart shoved opposing quarterback Michael Van Buren while trying to get to one of his players. Smart was so locked in on the moment, he didn’t even realize he had shoved Van Buren until later watching the film. He would apologize to Van Buren and Mississippi State for the incident. Sometimes that energy spills over. Last year against Mississippi State, Smart shoved opposing quarterback Michael Van Buren while trying to get to one of his players. Smart was so locked in on the moment, he didn’t even realize he had shoved Van Buren until later watching the film. He would apologize to Van Buren and Mississippi State for the incident.

Given all that goes on during a football game, Smart has a lot to keep track of. Substitutions, clock management and tweaks in scheme are all running through his head during the course of a 60-minute game. It’s a lot for one to manage but that is what the money is for. “He gets a little intense sometimes, but he does a good job of keeping his composure,” running back Cash Jones said. “And just being the best coach that he can be, trying to help us the best that he can be, and put us in the best situation possible to win at all times.” Composure is an important word to Smart and he tries to reinforce that to his players. The Georgia coach, now in his 10th year in charge of the program, knows things will go wrong during the course of a game. There’s a famous Georgia GIF of Smart telling former Georgia running back Elijah Holyfield to calm down, in less polite terms. It’s another example of Smart finding a way, even a viral one, of getting through his players in the heat of the moment. Composure is an important word to Smart and he tries to reinforce that to his players. The Georgia coach, now in his 10th year in charge of the program, knows things will go wrong during the course of a game. There’s a famous Georgia GIF of Smart telling former Georgia running back Elijah Holyfield to calm down, in less polite terms. It’s another example of Smart finding a way, even a viral one, of getting through his players in the heat of the moment. It’s how you respond that determines success. Given how much winning Georgia has done, Smart gets that response more often than not.

“He’s trying to keep everybody level-headed on the same level,” linebacker Raylen Wilson said. “We go into halftime, we come out, everybody knows it’s zero to zero, and the last half doesn’t matter, it’s what we do next.” Auburn admittedly did not handle adversity as well as Smart’s team did last week. After the controversial second-quarter fumble, Georgia would go on to outscore Auburn 20-0. Where the Tigers broke, Smart’s team got tougher. Auburn admittedly did not handle adversity as well as Smart’s team did last week. After the controversial second-quarter fumble, Georgia would go on to outscore Auburn 20-0. Where the Tigers broke, Smart’s team got tougher. Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin, Smart’s foe this week, teased his former co-worker about his sideline behavior this week. For all the running around Smart does on game day, it doesn’t seem to keep him in great shape. “It doesn’t look like he’s burned too many calories, but he does have a lot of energy in the games, and he coaches really passionate,” Kiffin said. “And I’ve given him heat before about the weight-loss part. He says he’s too stressed to work out.” “It doesn’t look like he’s burned too many calories, but he does have a lot of energy in the games, and he coaches really passionate,” Kiffin said. “And I’ve given him heat before about the weight-loss part. He says he’s too stressed to work out.”