Everything to know about the Class A Division I second-round playoff matchups

Toombs County and coach Buddy Martin (center) — pictured during last season's Class A Division I championship game — continue their bid for a repeat when they host Thomasville on Friday in the second round. Toombs is ranked No. 2 and Thomasville is No. 5.

Here is a preview — including predictions and historical information — of every second-round matchup in Class A Division I. AJC Varsity will preview all eight playoff classifications ahead of this week’s games. Class 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A have published.

RELATED Berrien coach on upset of No. 2 seed Lamar County: ‘Super confident going in’ Social Circle (7-4) at Heard County (11-0) Seeding: Social Circle is the No. 17 seed. Heard County is the No. 1 seed. Rankings: Social Circle is unranked. Heard County is ranked No. 3. Last week: Social Circle beat Haralson County 34-33. Social Circle stopped a 2-point run attempt with 1:31 left and recovered the ensuing onside kick. Remi Farmer passed for 179 yards and two touchdowns, both to Elliot Hamilton. Heard County beat East Laurens 49-0. Ethan Tisdale was 15-of-20 passing for 259 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 59 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries. Brody Buc Cofield had seven receptions for 135 yards and a touchdown. Last meeting/series: Heard County won 34-14 in the 2002 first round. Heard County leads the series 1-0.

Playoff history: This is Social Circle’s first second-round appearance since 2022. Social Circle is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the first time. Social Circle is 0-2 all-time in the round of 16. This is Heard County’s second straight second-round appearance. Heard County is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2018. Heard County is 4-10 all-time in the round of 16.

Score to schedule: Social Circle’s average score is 34-22 against the 31st-hardest schedule in Class A Division I. Heard County’s average score is 41-12 against the 34th-hardest schedule in Class A Division I. Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Heard County by 15 Fitzgerald (8-3) at Dublin (9-2) Seeding: Fitzgerald is the No. 9 seed. Dublin is the No. 8 seed. Rankings: Fitzgerald is ranked No. 8. Dublin is ranked No. 9. Last week: Fitzgerald beat ACE Charter 42-9. Latavius Devine rushed for 97 yards and four touchdowns on 12 carries. Fitzgerald rushed for 244 yards as a team and was 1-of-3 passing. Dublin beat Washington County 40-7. Travion Bostic rushed for 84 yards, caught four passes for 54 yards and two touchdowns and intercepted a pass. Jamarcus Knight intercepted two passes.

Last meeting/series: Fitzgerald won 42-7 in the 2016 first round. Fitzgerald leads the series 12-9-1. Playoff history: This is Fitzgerald’s eighth straight second-round appearance. Fitzgerald has reached the quarterfinals each of the past five seasons. Fitzgerald is 17-8 all-time in the round of 16. This is Dublin’s fourth straight second-round appearance. Dublin is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the second straight season. Dublin is 12-6 all-time in the round of 16. Score to schedule: Fitzgerald’s average score is 30-12 against the sixth-hardest schedule in Class A Division I. Dublin’s average score is 32-13 against the 21st-hardest schedule in Class A Division I. Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Fitzgerald by 5 Swainsboro (9-2) at Northeast (9-2) Seeding: Swainsboro is the No. 12 seed. Northeast is the No. 5 seed.

Rankings: Swainsboro is ranked No. 7. Northeast is ranked No. 4. Last week: Swainsboro beat Bacon County 40-21. Kyle Johnson rushed for 242 yards and three touchdowns. Swainsboro rushed for 405 yards as a team. Northeast beat Fannin County 41-0. Kortnei Williams rushed for 106 yards. Reginald Glover passed for 103. Freshman starting quarterback Jordan Wiggins, who has thrown 29 TD passes, did not play. Last meeting/series: Northeast won 46-7 in the 2024 second round. Swainsboro leads the series 4-1. Playoff history: This is Swainsboro’s first second-round appearance since 2023. Swainsboro is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2023. Swainsboro is 6-5 all-time in the round of 16. This is Northeast’s second straight second-round appearance. Northeast is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the second straight season. Northeast is 2-5 all-time in the round of 16. Score to schedule: Swainsboro’s average score is 29-22 against the hardest schedule in Class A Division I. Northeast’s average score is 31-8 against the 24th-hardest schedule in Class A Division I.

Thomasville (8-3) at Toombs County (10-1) Seeding: Thomasville is the No. 13 seed. Toombs County is the No. 4 seed. Rankings: Thomasville is ranked No. 5. Toombs County is ranked No. 2. Last week: Thomasville beat Putnam County 38-0. Cam Hill passed for 148 yards and two touchdowns. Lavonte Cole rushed for 98 yards and a touchdown and caught a 36-yard TD pass. Toombs County beat Temple 50-6. Justin Powell scored on all four of his rushing attempts, covering 196 yards. Last meeting/series: Toombs County won 8-6 in the 1997 second round. Toombs County leads the series 1-0.

Playoff history: This is Thomasville’s ninth straight second-round appearance. Thomasville is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the second straight season. Thomasville is 11-9 all-time in the round of 16. This is Toombs County’s third straight second-round appearance. Toombs County has reached the quarterfinals each of the past two seasons. Toombs County is 7-3 all-time in the round of 16. Score to schedule: Thomasville’s average score is 43-19 against the second-hardest schedule in Class A Division I. Toombs County’s average score is 43-14 against the 10th-hardest schedule in Class A Division I. Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Toombs County by 14 Bleckley County (9-2) at Worth County (11-0) Seeding: Bleckley County is the No. 14 seed. Worth County is the No. 3 seed. Rankings: Bleckley County is ranked No. 10. Worth County is ranked No. 1.

Last week: Bleckley County beat Jeff Davis 26-7. Zyion Love rushed for 172 yards. Brody Fleming was 13-of-23 passing for 156 yards. Worth County beat McNair 69-0. Kaden Chester rushed for 140 yards and three touchdowns on eight carries. Treshaun Jones rushed for 71 yards and four touchdowns on five carries. Lyndon Worthy passed for 212 yards and three touchdowns. Last meeting/series: This is the teams’ first meeting. Playoff history: This is Bleckley County’s sixth straight second-round appearance. Bleckley County is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2022. Bleckley County is 3-4 all-time in the round of 16. This is Worth County’s second straight second-round appearance. Worth County is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the second straight season. Worth County is 4-5 all-time in the round of 16. Score to schedule: Bleckley County’s average score is 37-14 against the 28th-hardest schedule in Class A Division I. Worth County’s average score is 44-11 against the 29th-hardest schedule in Class A Division I. Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Worth County by 18

Elbert County (5-6) at Gordon Lee (10-1) Seeding: Elbert County is the No. 11 seed. Gordon Lee is the No. 6 seed. Rankings: Both are unranked. Last week: Elbert County beat Oglethorpe County 24-7. Freshman Mikeal Allen rushed for 151 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries. Gordon Lee beat Towers 41-10. Peyton Groce rushed for 126 yards. Layne Vaughn rushed for 103. Both scored two touchdowns. Dustin Day threw two TD passes. Last meeting/series: Elbert County won 28-13 in the 2024 second round. Elbert County leads the series 1-0. Playoff history: This is Elbert County’s fourth straight second-round appearance. Elbert County has reached the quarterfinals each of the past two seasons. Elbert County is 8-6 all-time in the round of 16. This is Gordon Lee’s first second-round appearance since 2020. Gordon Lee is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2002. Gordon Lee is 1-5 all-time in the round of 16.

Score to schedule: Elbert County’s average score is 23-19 against the ninth-hardest schedule in Class A Division I. Gordon Lee’s average score is 41-12 against the 43rd-hardest schedule in Class A Division I. Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Toss-up Pepperell (7-4) at Jasper County (10-1) Seeding: Pepperell is the No. 10 seed. Jasper County is the No. 7 seed. Rankings: Both teams are unranked. Last week: Pepperell beat Bremen 28-21. Madoc Garcia rushed for 184 yards on 14 carries. Moss Tant passed for 84 yards and rushed for 75 and two touchdowns. Pepperell never trailed. Jasper County beat Gordon Central 44-13. Chance Ross rushed for 178 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries.

Last meeting/series: This is the teams' first meeting. Playoff history: This is Pepperell's first second-round appearance since 2019. Pepperell is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2016. Pepperell is 6-6 all-time in the round of 16. This is Jasper County's second straight second-round appearance. Jasper County is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 1992. Jasper County is 2-2 all-time in the round of 16. Score to schedule: Pepperell's average score is 32-24 against the 22nd-hardest schedule in Class A Division I. Jasper County's average score is 35-12 against the 38th-hardest schedule in Class A Division I. Maxwell Ratings' projection: Jasper County by 8 Berrien (4-7) at Rabun County (9-2) Seeding: Berrien is the No. 31 seed. Rabun County is the No. 15 seed.

Rankings: Both teams are unranked. Last week: Berrien beat Lamar County 7-0 as a 32-point underdog. Cole Stone threw a 60-yard touchdown pass to Jerrion Brown on a double pass on the first play from scrimmage, and Berrien held Lamar County to 136 total yards. Rabun County beat Dodge County 56-21. Ty Truelove passed for 183 yards and two touchdowns, both to Reed Lafevers. Last meeting/series: This is the teams’ first meeting. Playoff history: This is Berrien’s first second-round appearance since 2022. Berrien is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 1991. Berrien is 1-1 all-time in the round of 16. This is Rabun County’s first second-round appearance since 2023. Rabun County is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2023. Rabun County is 10-1 all-time in the round of 16. Score to schedule: Berrien’s average score is 22-33 against the fifth-hardest schedule in Class A Division I. Rabun County’s average score is 40-20 against the 26th-hardest schedule in Class A Division I.