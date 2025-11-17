AJC Varsity Everything to know about the Class 5A second-round playoff matchups Eight games will be played Friday. Lee County running back Jordan Bush runs against Sprayberry defensive lineman Gabe Clarke during the first half in the first-round of the Class 5A state playoffs. Lee County won that game and will face Hughes on Friday in the second round. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Here is a preview — including predictions and historical information — of every second-round matchup in Class 5A. AJC Varsity will preview all eight playoff classifications ahead of this week’s games.

Statesboro (8-3) at Woodward Academy (9-2) Seeding: Statesboro is the No. 3 seed from Region 1. Woodward Academy is the No. 1 seed from Region 4. Rankings: Both are unranked. Last week: Statesboro beat Habersham Central 36-28. Statesboro rushed for 380 yards and passed for 94. Keon Childers rushed for 196 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries. Woodward Academy beat Seckinger 34-7. Ryan Harrigan was 13-of-23 passing for 99 yards with short TD passes to four receivers. Woodward held Seckinger to 128 total yards. Last meeting/series: Statesboro won 35-7 in the 2001 first round. Series is tied 1-1.

Playoff history: This is Statesboro’s first second-round appearance since 2023. Statesboro is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2010. Statesboro is 8-3 all-time in the round of 16. This is Woodward Academy’s 13th straight second-round appearance. Woodward is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2023. Woodward is 9-15 all-time in the round of 16.

Score to schedule: Statesboro’s average score is 31-26 against the 57th-hardest schedule in Class 5A. Woodward Academy’s average score is 35-14 against the 28th-hardest schedule in Class 5A. Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Woodward Academy by 28 Villa Rica (6-5) at Thomas County Central (11-0) Seeding: Villa Rica is the No. 3 seed from Region 5. Thomas County Central is the No. 1 seed from Region 2. Rankings: Villa Rica is unranked. Thomas County Central is ranked No. 2. Last week: Villa Rica beat Northgate 24-14 as a 10-point underdog. Emmanuel Ajayi rushed for 144 yards and a touchdown on 29 carries. Matthew Eubanks passed for 117 yards and rushed for 78. Thomas County Central beat Woodstock 73-14, reaching 70 points for the third time this season. Deuce Lawrence rushed for 130 yards on 10 carries. Thomas County Central had 520 total yards on 32 plays.

Last meeting/series: This is the teams’ first meeting. Playoff history: This is Villa Rica’s first second-round appearance since 2021. Villa Rica is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2021. Villa Rica is 3-4 all-time in the round of 16. This is Thomas County Central’s fourth straight second-round appearance. Thomas County Central has reached the quarterfinals each of the past three seasons. Thomas County Central is 13-8 all-time in the round of 16. Score to schedule: Villa Rica’s average score is 22-25 against the eighth-hardest schedule in Class 5A. Thomas County Central’s average score is 54-8 against the 17th-hardest schedule in Class 5A. Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Thomas County Central by 39 Clarke Central (6-5) at Roswell (10-1) Seeding: Clarke Central is the No. 3 seed from Region 8. Roswell is the No. 1 seed from Region 7.

Rankings: Clarke Central is unranked. Roswell is ranked No. 3. Last week: Clarke Central beat Effingham County 34-33 as a 14-point underdog after trailing 26-10 in the third quarter. Kamron Lawrence threw a 55-yard touchdown pass to Tristan Thomas with 3:04 left, and Lawrence ran in the conversion for the 34-33 lead. Roswell beat Chamblee 51-6. Trey Smith passed for 329 yards. Nick Peal rushed for 145 and three touchdowns. Wills Campbell had five receptions for 134 yards. Last meeting/series: Clarke Central won 28-3 in the 1996 second round. Clarke Central leads the series 1-0. Playoff history: This is Clarke Central’s first second-round appearance since 2021. Clarke Central is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2021. Clarke Central is 10-4 all-time in the round of 16. This is Roswell’s seventh straight second-round appearance. Roswell is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2023. Roswell is 7-11 all-time in the round of 16. Score to schedule: Clarke Central’s average score is 24-27 against the 38th-hardest schedule in Class 5A. Roswell’s average score is 44-22 against the 14th-hardest schedule in Class 5A.

Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Roswell by 41 Newnan (9-2) at Sequoyah (10-1) Seeding: Newnan is the No. 3 seed from Region 3. Sequoyah is the No. 1 seed from Region 6. Rankings: Newnan is unranked. Sequoyah is ranked No. 9. Last week: Newnan beat New Manchester 48-22. Brodie Campbell was 15-of-23 passing for 170 yards and two touchdowns. Kameron Davis rushed for 76 yards and scored three touchdowns, one on a short pass. Sequoyah beat Coffee 31-14. Will Rajecki rushed for 161 yards and two touchdowns on 30 carries and caught two passes for 31 yards. Sequoyah lost to Coffee 72-48 in last year’s quarterfinals. Last meeting/series: This is the teams’ first meeting.

Playoff history: This is Newnan’s second straight second-round appearance. Newnan is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2009. Newnan is 4-7 all-time in the round of 16. This is Sequoyah’s third straight second-round appearance. Sequoyah is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the second straight season. Sequoyah is 3-6 all-time in the round of 16. Score to schedule: Newnan’s average score is 39-23 against the 26th-hardest schedule in Class 5A. Sequoyah’s average score is 42-13 against the 24th-hardest schedule in Class 5A. Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Sequoyah by 5 Lee County (8-3) at Hughes (11-0) Seeding: Lee County is the No. 3 seed from Region 2. Hughes is the No. 1 seed from Region 3. Rankings: Lee County is ranked No. 8. Hughes is ranked No. 1.

Last week: Lee County beat Sprayberry 34-21. Lee County outscored Sprayberry 13-0 in the fourth quarter. Jordan Bush rushed for 145 yards. Dominique Ball rushed for 112. Hughes beat East Paulding 45-28. Qwantavius Wiggins rushed for 160 yards on 23 carries. Darnell Kelly was 13-of-26 passing for 195 yards. Julian Kendrick had four receptions for 110 yards. Last meeting/series: This is the teams’ first meeting. Playoff history: This is Lee County’s 10th straight second-round appearance. Lee County has reached the quarterfinals each of the past three seasons. Lee County is 7-6 all-time in the round of 16. This is Hughes’ sixth straight second-round appearance. Hughes is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the second straight season. Hughes is 4-5 all-time in the round of 16. Score to schedule: Lee County’s average score is 37-22 against the hardest schedule in Class 5A. Hughes’ average score is 45-11 against the 19th-hardest schedule in Class 5A. Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Hughes by 15

Gainesville (9-2) at Brunswick (9-2) Seeding: Gainesville is the No. 2 seed from Region 7. Brunswick is the No. 1 seed from Region 1. Rankings: Gainesville is ranked No. 4. Brunswick is unranked. Last week: Gainesville beat Dunwoody 48-3. Gainesville led 41-3 at halftime. Nigel Newkirk rushed for 92 yards. Kharim Hughley passed for 169 yards and four touchdowns. Darryn Williams returned two interceptions for touchdowns. Jamarion Matthews scored on a fake punt. Brunswick beat Winder-Barrow 78-30, setting a school record for points in a game. Grant Moore passed for 363 yards and five touchdowns, three to Heze Kent. Nigel Gardner (128) and Josiah Gibbons (123) were the leading rushers. Last meeting/series: This is the teams’ first meeting. Playoff history: This is Gainesville’s first second-round appearance since 2023. Gainesville is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2023. Gainesville is 10-4 all-time in the round of 16. This is Brunswick’s third straight second-round appearance. Brunswick is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 1999. Brunswick is 2-12 all-time in the round of 16.

Score to schedule: Gainesville’s average score is 43-16 against the 15th-hardest schedule in Class 5A. Brunswick’s average score is 48-18 against the 56th-hardest schedule in Class 5A. Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Gainesville by 21 Houston County (10-1) at Rome (9-2) Seeding: Houston County is the No. 2 seed from Region 2. Rome is the No. 1 seed from Region 5. Rankings: Houston County is ranked No. 5. Rome is ranked No. 7. Last week: Houston County beat Creekview 59-14. Houston County led 49-7 at halftime. Ryan Maxwell passed for 257 yards and three touchdowns, two to M.J. Mathis, who had five receptions for 135 yards. Rome beat Lovejoy 47-16. Aidan McPherson passed for 283 yards and two touchdowns, both to J.J. Winston, who had six receptions for 180 yards.

Last meeting/series: This is the teams’ first meeting. Playoff history: This is Houston County’s fourth straight second-round appearance. Houston County is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the second straight season. Houston County is 8-5 all-time in the round of 16. This is Rome’s fourth straight second-round appearance. Rome is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2023. Rome is 12-6 all-time in the round of 16. Score to schedule: Houston County’s average score is 41-19 against the fifth-hardest schedule in Class 5A. Rome’s average score is 46-16 against the third-hardest schedule in Class 5A. Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Rome by 6 Milton (8-3) at Jackson County (10-1) Seeding: Milton is the No. 3 seed from Region 7. Jackson County is the No. 1 seed from Region 8.

Rankings: Milton is ranked No. 6. Jackson County is unranked. Last week: Milton beat Shiloh 35-17. Bentley Hickman rushed for 224 yards and three touchdowns. Ben Haveli was 8-of-13 passing for 174 yards and two touchdowns. Jackson County beat Glynn Academy 50-7. Daylan Maxwell rushed for 116 yards and three touchdowns. Silas McDaniel had three receptions for 108 yards and three touchdowns. Jackson County held Glynn Academy to 80 total yards. Last meeting/series: This is the teams’ first meeting. Playoff history: This is Milton’s ninth straight second-round appearance. Milton has reached the quarterfinals each of the past five seasons. Milton is 7-2 all-time in the round of 16. This is Jackson County’s first second-round appearance. Score to schedule: Milton’s average score is 33-13 against the 18th-hardest schedule in Class 5A. Jackson County’s average score is 46-10 against the 51st-hardest schedule in Class 5A.