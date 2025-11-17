AJC Varsity Everything to know about Class 6A second-round playoff matchups Buford offensive lineman Graham Houston (center) prepares to block Milton linebacker Tristan Lester (left) as Buford quarterback Dayton Raiola (right) receives the ball during the second half at Phillip Beard Stadium, Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025, in Buford. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Below is a preview — including predictions and historical information — of every second-round matchup in Class 6A. AJC Varsity will preview all eight playoff classifications ahead of this week’s games.

RELATED GHSA to discuss Maxwell-proposed alternative to PSR, consider 18 region appeals Colquitt County (9-2) at Grayson (11-0) Seeding: Colquitt County is the No. 3 seed from Region 1. Grayson is the No. 1 seed from Region 4. Rankings: Colquitt County is ranked No. 9. Grayson is ranked No. 1. Last week: Colquitt County beat Mill Creek 35-24. Jae Lamar rushed for 151 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries. His 66-yard run on the final play of the third quarter gave Colquitt County a 35-17 lead. Antwan Lockett had five receptions for 128 yards and a touchdown. Cohen Lawson was 12-of-24 passing for 226 yards. Grayson beat Norcross 44-7. Grayson led 44-7 at halftime. Deuce Smith was 12-of-14 passing for 252 yards and two touchdowns. Last meeting/series: Colquitt County won 31-7 in 2019. Colquitt County leads the series 4-2.

Playoff history: This is Colquitt County’s fourth straight second-round appearance. Colquitt County is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2023. Colquitt County is 21-4 all-time in the round of 16. This is Grayson’s 12th straight second-round appearance. Grayson has reached the quarterfinals each of the past seven seasons. Grayson is 14-5 all-time in the round of 16.

Score to schedule: Colquitt County’s average score is 30-23 against the second-hardest schedule in Class 6A. Grayson’s average score is 44-8 against the 27th-hardest schedule in Class 6A. Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Grayson by 19 Harrison (10-1) at Carrollton (11-0) Seeding: Harrison is the No. 2 seed from Region 3. Carrollton is the No. 1 seed from Region 2. Rankings: Harrison is ranked No. 10. Carrollton is ranked No. 3. Last week: Harrison beat Marietta 45-35. Aiden Watson was 17-of-23 passing for 194 yards and rushed for 180 yards and six touchdowns. D.J. Huggins had nine receptions for 95 yards. Carrollton beat North Forsyth 58-17. Cam Wood rushed for 133 yards and two touchdowns on six carries. Ryan Mosely had five receptions for 112 yards. The quarterback pair of Mason Holtzclaw and C.J. Cypher passed for 267 yards and three touchdowns.

Last meeting/series: Carrollton won 54-14 in the 2023 first round. Carrollton leads the series 1-0. Playoff history: This is Harrison’s first second-round appearance since 2022. Harrison is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2019. Harrison is 4-10 all-time in the round of 16. This is Carrollton’s 11th straight second-round appearance. Carrollton has reached the quarterfinals each of the past nine seasons. Carrollton is 24-8 all-time in the round of 16. Score to schedule: Harrison’s average score is 41-19 against the 50th-hardest schedule in Class 6A. Carrollton’s average score is 48-14 against the 15th-hardest schedule in Class 6A. Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Carrollton by 25 RELATED GHSA playoffs recap: Big upsets, historic victories highlight first round Lowndes (10-1) at North Gwinnett (10-1) Seeding: Lowndes is the No. 2 seed from Region 1. North Gwinnett is the No. 1 seed from Region 7.

Rankings: Lowndes is ranked No. 6. North Gwinnett is ranked No. 8. Last week: Lowndes beat Collins Hill 37-16. Lowndes was outgained 393-340 but more balanced, as the Vikings held Collins Hill to 15 rushing yards and intercepted two passes. Jayce Johnson passed for 131 yards and rushed for 36 with three total touchdowns. North Gwinnett beat South Gwinnett 49-16 with more than 200 yards rushing and passing. Elam Rahman was 12-of-16 passing for 183 yards and two touchdowns. Banks Halcomb was 5-of-5 for 33 yards and a touchdown. Kalil Mazone rushed for 89 yards and two touchdowns. Last meeting/series: Lowndes won 49-28 in the 2019 semifinals. Lowndes leads the series 2-0. Playoff history: This is Lowndes’ second straight second-round appearance. Lowndes is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2021. Lowndes is 14-7 all-time in the round of 16. This is North Gwinnett’s ninth straight second-round appearance. North Gwinnett is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the second straight season. North Gwinnett is 11-7 all-time in the round of 16. Score to schedule: Lowndes’ average score is 38-12 against the eighth-hardest schedule in Class 6A. North Gwinnett’s average score is 41-9 against the 24th-hardest schedule in Class 6A.

Maxwell Ratings’ projection: North Gwinnett by 1 Hillgrove (9-2) at West Forsyth (9-2) Seeding: Hillgrove is the No. 3 seed from Region 3. West Forsyth is the No. 1 seed from Region 6. Rankings: Both are unranked. Last week: Hillgrove beat North Paulding 28-25. Donovan Mack threw a 31-yard pass to Mike Shelby with 1:58 remaining for the winning score, and North Paulding missed a 37-yard field goal with eight seconds left. Jaiden Moore rushed for 152 yards on 18 carries. West Forsyth beat Westlake 49-28. Max Walraven was 7-of-9 passing for 195 yards and rushed for 113 yards. Andrew Davis rushed for 163 yards and four touchdowns on 17 carries and caught a 56-yard TD pass. Last meeting/series: Hillgrove won 42-20 in 2017. West Forsyth leads the series 2-1.

Playoff history: This is the second straight second-round appearance for both teams. Both are trying to reach the quarterfinals for the second straight season. Hillgrove is 5-3 all-time in the round of 16. West Forsyth is 3-2 all-time in the round of 16. Score to schedule: Hillgrove’s average score is 40-10 against the 52nd-hardest schedule in Class 6A. West Forsyth’s average score is 36-21 against the 41st-hardest schedule in Class 6A. Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Hillgrove by 6 Walton (6-5) at East Coweta (4-7) Seeding: Walton is the No. 4 seed from Region 5. East Coweta is the No. 3 seed from Region 2. Rankings: Both are unranked.

Last week: Walton beat McEachern 28-24 as a 24-point underdog. Walton trailed 24-13 in the final minute of the third quarter when Christion Peacock thew a 57-yard TD pass to Jude Cascone. Peacock’s 11-yard run with 1:29 left was the game-winner. McEachern drove to Walton’s 13-yard line but was turned away. McEachern (10-1) had beaten Walton 50-17 in the opener. East Coweta beat Denmark 28-14. Jax Bowles was 12-of-21 passing for 244 yards and two touchdowns, one an 80-yarder to Chance Gilbert. Justin Brown rushed for 88 yards and two touchdowns. Last meeting/series: This is the teams’ first meeting. Playoff history: This is Walton’s first second-round appearance since 2023. Walton is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2023. Walton is 6-6 all-time in the round of 16. This is East Coweta’s first second-round appearance since 2020. East Coweta is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2002. East Coweta is 3-9 all-time in the round of 16. Score to schedule: Walton’s average score is 27-27 against the 11th-hardest schedule in Class 6A. East Coweta’s average score is 32-33 against the sixth-hardest schedule in Class 6A. Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Walton by 1

Brookwood (9-2) at Valdosta (10-1) Seeding: Brookwood is the No. 2 seed from Region 7. Valdosta is the No. 1 seed from Region 1. Rankings: Brookwood is unranked. Valdosta is ranked No. 5. Last week: Brookwood beat Archer 42-21. Brookwood rushed for 366 yards, getting 144 from Brayden Tyson and 129 from Jeremiah Brinson. Valdosta beat Dacula 56-28. Valdosta rushed for 335 yards, getting 165 from Marquis Fennell and 116 from Deron Fennell. Tyrieke Wade passed for 264 yards and three touchdowns. Last meeting/series: Valdosta won 31-0 in 2014. Series is tied 3-3. Playoff history: This is Brookwood’s first second-round appearance since 2021. Brookwood is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2021. Brookwood is 11-8 all-time in the round of 16. This is Valdosta’s third straight second-round appearance. Valdosta is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2020. Valdosta is 15-8 all-time in the round of 16.

Score to schedule: Brookwood’s average score is 35-16 against the 28th-hardest schedule in Class 6A. Valdosta’s average score is 44-15 against the 22nd-hardest schedule in Class 6A. Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Valdosta by 11 Douglas County (8-3) at North Cobb (8-3) Seeding: Douglas County is the No. 2 seed from Region 2. North Cobb is the No. 1 seed from Region 5. Rankings: Douglas County is ranked No. 7. North Cobb is unranked. Last week: Douglas County beat Lambert 37-14. Mike Johnson was 19-of-26 passing for 289 yards. Zamarcus Lindley rushed for 137 yards on 16 carries. Aaron Gregory had 11 receptions for 173 yards. North Cobb beat Paulding County 64-20. Teddy Jarrard was 13-of-16 passing for 260 yards and three touchdowns. Micah Billingsley had five receptions for 109 yards and two touchdowns. Quay Echols rushed for 113 yards on six carries.

Last meeting/series: Douglas County won 31-10 in the 2024 second round. Douglas County leads the series 6-5. Playoff history: This is Douglas County’s third straight second-round appearance. Douglas County has reached the quarterfinals each of the past two seasons. Douglas County is 2-4 all-time in the round of 16. This is North Cobb’s second straight second-round appearance. North Cobb is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2016. North Cobb is 2-5 all-time in the round of 16. Score to schedule: Douglas County’s average score is 30-20 against the fourth-hardest schedule in Class 6A. North Cobb’s average score is 38-21 against the 20th-hardest schedule in Class 6A. Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Douglas County by 14 Newton (8-3) at Buford (11-0) Seeding: Newton is the No. 2 seed from Region 4. Buford is the No. 1 seed from Region 8.

Rankings: Newton is unranked. Buford is ranked No. 2. Last week: Newton beat Peachtree Ridge 33-14. Newton rushed for 373 yards and was 2-of-9 passing. Kevin Hartsfield rushed for 185 yards and two touchdowns. Darius White rushed for 152 yards and three touchdowns. Buford beat Richmond Hill 45-0 while allowing only 96 total yards. Dayton Raiola was 12-of-20 passing for 204 yards and four touchdowns. Tyriq Green had 96 yards from scrimmage and returned a punt 56 yards. Last meeting/series: Buford won 42-14 in 2019. Buford leads the series 2-0. Playoff history: This is Newton’s second straight second-round appearance. Newton is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2014. Newton is 1-2 all-time in the round of 16. This is Buford’s 27th straight second-round appearance. Buford has reached the quarterfinals each of the past two seasons. Buford is 26-4 all-time in the round of 16. Score to schedule: Newton’s average score is 35-20 against the 25th-hardest schedule in Class 6A. Buford’s average score is 49-9 against the 14th-hardest schedule in Class 6A.