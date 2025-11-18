AJC Varsity Everything to know about the Class 4A second-round playoff matchups Cambridge quarterback Connor Langford warms up prior to the start of the Bears game Friday, Oct. 24, 2025 at Kell High School. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)

Here is a preview — including predictions and historical information — of every second-round matchup in Class 4A. AJC Varsity will preview all eight playoff classifications ahead of this week’s games.

Ware County (9-2) at Creekside (11-0) Seeding: Ware County is the No. 3 seed from Region 1. Creekside is the No. 1 seed from Region 4. Rankings: Ware County is unranked. Creekside is ranked No. 1. Last week: Ware County beat Flowery Branch 44-27. Ware County scored the final two touchdowns after Flowery Branch got within 30-27 in the fourth quarter. Isaiah White passed for 225 yards and two touchdowns, both to Jamario Rice, who had five receptions for 139 yards. Jamir Byrd rushed for 95 yards. Creekside beat Dalton 70-7, reaching 70 points for the fifth time this season. Gary Walker rushed for 162 yards and three touchdowns on seven carries. Last meeting/series: Ware County won 49-25 in the 2020 second round. Ware County leads the series 1-0.

Playoff history: This is Ware County’s 19th straight second-round appearance. Ware County is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2022. Ware County is 10-11 all-time in the round of 16. This is Creekside’s eighth straight second-round appearance. Creekside has reached the quarterfinals each of the past four seasons. Creekside is 8-7 all-time in the round of 16.

Score to schedule: Ware County’s average score is 40-18 against the 12th-hardest schedule in Class 4A. Creekside’s average score is 62-7 against the 57th-hardest schedule in Class 4A. RELATED Everything to know about Class 6A second-round playoff matchups Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Creekside by 33 Centennial (7-4) at Lithonia (9-2) Seeding: Centennial is the No. 4 seed from Region 6. Lithonia is the No. 3 seed from Region 5. Rankings: Both are unranked. Last week: Centennial beat Locust Grove 28-21. Centennial led 28-7 and defended a final-play pass into the end zone from the Centennial 16-yard line. Landon Brown passed for 251 yards and three touchdowns. Jake Hickox had five receptions for 107 yards. Centennial rushed for only 28 yards. Lithonia beat Griffin 27-8 as a six-point underdog. Xavier Butler rushed for 171 yards and three touchdowns. Albert Goodling rushed for 119 yards and one touchdown.

Last meeting/series: Centennial won 42-12 in the 2002 first round. Centennial leads the series 1-0. Playoff history: This is Centennial’s first second-round appearance since 2017. Centennial is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the first time. Centennial is 0-3 all-time in the round of 16. This is Lithonia’s first second-round appearance since 1994. Lithonia is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 1994. Lithonia is 2-1 all-time in the round of 16. Score to schedule: Centennial’s average score is 23-28 against the 55th-hardest schedule in Class 4A. Lithonia’s average score is 35-12 against the 53rd-hardest schedule in Class 4A. Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Lithonia by 22 Warner Robins (7-4) at Cartersville (11-0) Seeding: Warner Robins is the No. 2 seed from Region 1. Cartersville is the No. 1 seed from Region 7.

Rankings: Warner Robins is unranked. Cartersville is ranked No. 2. Last week: Warner Robins beat Eastside 28-14. Warner Robins led 13-0 in the first quarter and never trailed, though Eastside got within 20-14 in the fourth quarter. Chandler Dyson passed for 233 yards. Khari Ptomey rushed for 139 yards. X’Zavier Cannon had 91 yards receiving and 52 rushing on seven touches. Cartersville beat Jackson of Atlanta 53-0. Nate Russell was 11-of-11 passing for 236 yards and four touchdowns, and backup Harris Turner was 6-of-6 for 91 yards and one touchdown. Brady Marchese had three TD receptions. Last meeting/series: Warner Robins won 35-10 in the 2022 semifinals. Warner Robins leads the series 3-0. Playoff history: This is Warner Robins’ first second-round appearance since 2023. Warner Robins is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2023. Warner Robins is 14-8 all-time in the round of 16. This is Cartersville’s 14th straight second-round appearance. Cartersville has reached the quarterfinals each of the past three seasons. Cartersville is 16-9 all-time in the round of 16. Score to schedule: Warner Robins’ average score is 25-30 against the 11th-hardest schedule in Class 4A. Cartersville’s average score is 46-12 against the 28th-hardest schedule in Class 4A.

Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Cartersville by 23 Southwest DeKalb (9-2) at Kell (9-2) Seeding: Southwest DeKalb is the No. 2 seed from Region 5. Kell is the No. 1 seed from Region 6. Rankings: Southwest DeKalb is unranked. Kell is ranked No. 5. Last week: Southwest DeKalb beat Jonesboro 35-7. William Bryant rushed for 108 yards and a touchdown. Joshua Jones rushed for 96 yards and two touchdowns and had 57 receiving yards. Braylon Carter passed for 167 yards and rushed for 57. Kell beat Hampton 35-14. Moonie Gipson rushed for 150 yards and three touchdowns. Kaleb Narcisse rushed for 111 yards and passed for 57. Last meeting/series: Kell won 31-22 in the 2016 first round. Kell leads the series 2-0.

Playoff history: This is Southwest DeKalb’s first second-round appearance since 2017. Southwest DeKalb is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2008. Southwest DeKalb is 6-5 all-time in the round of 16. This is Kell’s second straight second-round appearance. Kell is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2016. Kell is 4-8 all-time in the round of 16. Score to schedule: Southwest DeKalb’s average score is 37-11 against the 47th-hardest schedule in Class 4A. Kell’s average score is 34-16 against the sixth-hardest schedule in Class 4A. Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Kell by 5 Cambridge (9-2) at Central-Carrollton (11-0) Seeding: Cambridge is the No. 2 seed from Region 6. Central is the No. 1 seed from Region 3. Rankings: Cambridge is ranked No. 8. Central is ranked No. 7.

Last week: Cambridge beat Ola 24-21. Leo Attard kicked a 29-yard field goal with one second left. Connor Langford passed for 203 yards and three touchdowns. Drew Hardwick had nine receptions for 123 yards. Brooks Malone rushed for 119 yards. Central beat Tucker 33-21 after trailing 21-20 entering the fourth quarter. J.R. Harris passed for 193 yards and two touchdowns. Jacez Walton rushed for 120 yards. Jonaz Walton rushed for 104. Jake Iveester had 101 yards receiving. Last meeting/series: Cambridge won 41-22 in the 2024 second round. Cambridge leads the series 1-0. Playoff history: This is Cambridge’s second straight second-round appearance. Cambridge is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the second straight season. Cambridge is 1-3 all-time in the round of 16. This is Central’s fourth straight second-round appearance. Central is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2023. Central is 2-5 all-time in the round of 16. Score to schedule: Cambridge’s average score is 36-20 against the 18th-hardest schedule in Class 4A. Central’s average score is 45-14 against the 39th-hardest schedule in Class 4A. Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Central by 6

Cass (9-2) at Benedictine (8-2) Seeding: Cass is the No. 2 seed from Region 7. Benedictine is the No. 1 seed from Region 1. Rankings: Cass is ranked No. 10. Benedictine is ranked No. 4. Last week: Cass beat Mays 21-12. Brodie McWhorter was 13-of-19 passing for 166 yards. Kalil Charles rushed for 108 yards. Benedictine beat East Forsyth 42-7. Stephen Cannon was 20-of-25 passing for 226 yards and two touchdowns. Stanley Smart rushed for 84 yards. Last meeting/series: This is the teams’ first meeting. Playoff history: This is Cass’s first second-round appearance since 2023. Cass is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2023. Cass is 1-1 all-time in the round of 16. This is Benedictine’s 14th straight second-round appearance. Benedictine has reached the quarterfinals each of the past five seasons. Benedictine is 12-2 all-time in the round of 16.

Score to schedule: Cass’s average score is 36-20 against the 32nd-hardest schedule in Class 4A. Benedictine’s average score is 43-15 against the third-hardest schedule in Class 4A. Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Benedictine by 19 Blessed Trinity (7-4) at Marist (10-1) Seeding: Blessed Trinity is the No. 3 seed from Region 6. Marist is the No. 1 seed from Region 5. Rankings: Blessed Trinity is ranked No. 9. Marist is ranked No. 6. Last week: Blessed Trinity beat Stockbridge 28-27. D.J. Jacobs blocked an extra point in overtime. A five-star recruit, he also had two sacks. M.J. Craft rushed for 140 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries. Stockbridge passed for 432 yards but was intercepted twice. Marist beat Starr’s Mill 30-0. James Lasco rushed for 145 yards and two touchdowns and passed for 71 yards and a touchdown.

Last meeting/series: Marist won 31-14 in 2023. Series is tied 4-4. Playoff history: This is Blessed Trinity’s third straight second-round appearance. Blessed Trinity is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the second straight season. Blessed Trinity is 10-3 all-time in the round of 16. This is Marist’s ninth straight second-round appearance. Marist has reached the quarterfinals each of the past 8 seasons. Marist is 26-5 all-time in the round of 16. Score to schedule: Blessed Trinity’s average score is 31-15 against the seventh-hardest schedule in Class 4A. Marist’s average score is 36-8 against the 45th-hardest schedule in Class 4A. Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Marist by 11 M.L. King (10-1) at North Oconee (11-0) Seeding: M.L. King is the No. 2 seed from Region 4. North Oconee is the No. 1 seed from Region 8.

Rankings: M.L. King is unranked. North Oconee is ranked No. 3. Last week: M.L. King beat Hiram 47-23. Javion Dobbs was 17-of-25 passing for 314 yards and five touchdowns. Aaron Graham had seven receptions for 175 yards and three touchdowns. Shelton Maynard had four tackles for losses and a sack. North Oconee beat Perry 31-15. North Oconee took a 21-0 lead early in the second quarter and was never in big danger. Harrison Faulkner passed for 141 yards and two touchdowns. Last meeting/series: This is the teams’ first meeting. Playoff history: This is M.L. King’s first second-round appearance since 2012. M.L. King is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2011. M.L. King is 4-5 all-time in the round of 16. This is North Oconee’s eighth straight second-round appearance. North Oconee has reached the quarterfinals each of the past four seasons. North Oconee is 5-7 all-time in the round of 16. Score to schedule: M.L. King’s average score is 30-16 against the 59th-hardest schedule in Class 4A. North Oconee’s average score is 37-7 against the 16th-hardest schedule in Class 4A.