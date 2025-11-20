Easton Stick is one play away from Falcons’ QB throne

Stick, formerly of the Chargers, signed with the Falcons on April 21. He guided the team for most of the exhibition season.
Since then, he’s been the third-team quarterback on the practice squad. He was signed to the 53-man roster on Wednesday. Also, quarterback Kyle Trask, a former second-round pick of the Buccaneers, was signed to the practice squad.
“However you can help the room,” Stick said. “That’s always kind of been my mindset. If you’re not the one out there on the field helping the team win on the field on Sunday, you try to find a role through the week to benefit the guys, benefit Mike, benefit Kirk, however you can. That’s really the biggest thing. It’s really (more) behind the scenes than it is physical. That’s kind of the job (of the third quarterback).”
Stick, who’s 6-foot-1 and 224 pounds, has appeared in only six games over seven seasons in the NFL, including four starts in 2023.
Stick went 0-4 in his starts during the 2023 season with the Chargers. In the NFL, he has completed 112 of 175 passes (64%) for 1,133 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. He has a passer rating of 85.7.
He guided the Falcons to an 0-3 mark in the exhibition season. He completed 54 of 78 passes (69.2%) for 520 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions with an 89.7 passer rating.
Stick believes he’ll be ready if needed.
“Not a ton of reps, but really no one outside of the starters (gets them), and even for the starters, it’s a week-to-week deal in this business,” Stick said. “A lot of it is you just have to go out there and play well on Sunday.”
The Falcons will have to retool the offense for Cousins and Stick.
“That’s a part of it,” Stick said. “We’ll be comfortable. I think we all are. Every week, it can look a little bit different. We’ll do the best we can preparing and be ready to go.”
Stick has not looked inside of Cousins’ notebooks, which is where he stores his quarterbacking data.
“I haven’t,” Stick said. “You get curious, you know. But he does a great job of vocalizing his thoughts, ideas and experiences in the room. So, you kind of have an idea or where he sits on stuff, which is really beneficial.”
“We’re figuring all of that stuff out right now,” Stick said. “Drake is an incredible player. You’ve seen his production the last year or so is really off the charts. The stuff that doesn’t show up in the stat book is just as impressive.”
Trask, who played at Florida, was selected 64th overall in the 2021 draft. He was tight end Kyle Pitts’ quarterback from 2018-20.
Trask, 6-foot-5 and 236 pounds, played in seven games and never made a start for the Bucs. He got to watch the great Tom Brady during the 2021 season, but was beaten out in subsequent seasons by Baker Mayfield.
“He’s got a lot of confidence, being able to come in here and fill a role that he needs to fill,” Morris said. “Obviously, we’ve got a lot of catching up to do in relationships and knowing who he is exactly from a person, from a standpoint, and what he can handle, some of those different things. But we’ll figure it out as we go.”
Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.
