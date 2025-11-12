Camden County football parts ways with coach Travis Roland

In a statement, Camden County Superintendent Tracolya Green said of the decision to fire football coach Travis Roland: “This was a difficult decision and one that was not made lightly." (Abbey Cutrer/AJC 2025)

Bears were 13-8 in Roland’s two seasons and missed the playoffs this year.

The school informed coach Travis Roland of its plans to move in a different direction, Roland confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Wednesday. Roland led the Bears to a 13-8 record over the last two seasons.

Camden County High School is in the market for a new football coach.

“This was a difficult decision and one that was not made lightly,” Superintendent Tracolya Green said in a statement.

Camden County missed the playoffs this season following a fifth-place finish in the brutal Region 1-6A. It snapped a seven-year playoff streak for the program.

The Bears made the playoffs in Roland’s first season, but exited in the first round after a 28-7 loss at North Cobb. Camden County was briefly ranked No. 10 in Class 6A this season before a 63-19 loss to Valdosta to open region play.

Roland was hired away from his head coach position at Mainland High School in Florida. He led Mainland to a state championship in 2023 before taking the Camden County job that offseason.