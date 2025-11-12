Camden County football parts ways with coach Travis Roland
Bears were 13-8 in Roland’s two seasons and missed the playoffs this year.
In a statement, Camden County Superintendent Tracolya Green said of the decision to fire football coach Travis Roland: “This was a difficult decision and one that was not made lightly." (Abbey Cutrer/AJC 2025)
Camden County High School is in the market for a new football coach.
The school informed coach Travis Roland of its plans to move in a different direction, Roland confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Wednesday. Roland led the Bears to a 13-8 record over the last two seasons.
“This was a difficult decision and one that was not made lightly,” Superintendent Tracolya Green said in a statement.
Camden County missed the playoffs this season following a fifth-place finish in the brutal Region 1-6A. It snapped a seven-year playoff streak for the program.
The Bears made the playoffs in Roland’s first season, but exited in the first round after a 28-7 loss at North Cobb. Camden County was briefly ranked No. 10 in Class 6A this season before a 63-19 loss to Valdosta to open region play.
Roland was hired away from his head coach position at Mainland High School in Florida. He led Mainland to a state championship in 2023 before taking the Camden County job that offseason.
Roland succeeded high school coaching great Jeff Herron, who retired after the 2023 season.
Jack Leo is a sports writer and reporter for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Jack worked for the AJC throughout his four years studying journalism and sports media at Georgia State University and the University of Georgia. He's now focused on telling stories in the grassroots: bringing comprehensive coverage of high school sports for AJC Varsity.
