Atlanta Falcons Weekend Predictions: Can Falcons bounce back and Georgia Tech avoid a stumble? Georgia is on a bye week, but both Falcons and Tech are big favorites against weaker opponents. Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris speaks in the first half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025, in Santa Clara, Calif. (Kelley L Cox/AP)

The average results don’t make sense. There’s too much talent for that to happen. The good weeks are offset by the no-shows. The Falcons are inconsistent, too.

Weekend Predictions continues to muddle through this season. My picks against the spread haven't been bad. They also haven't been good. I'm in a race against the Falcons to prove which of us is better than ordinary. Dolphins (+7½) at Falcons The last time the Falcons (3-3) were this bad at scoring, Michael Vick had just pleaded guilty to a federal dogfighting charge. The Falcons finished the 2007 season ranked 29th in scoring offense. They rank 28th, after scoring 10 points against San Francisco's beat-up defense Sunday night. Take your pick of who's to blame: Raheem Morris, Zac Robinson, Michael Penix Jr. The Dolphins (1-6) should help the Falcons find their footing. Miami ranks 29th in both points allowed per game (29.3) and yards allowed per play (6.04). There is urgency for the Falcons to win. The next two games are at New England (5-2) and versus the Colts (6-1) in Berlin. I'm guessing the Falcons will cover with a good day for their hot-and-cold offense. Syracuse (+17½) at No. 7 Georgia Tech

Tech coach Brent Key’s generic comments about toughness set off Syracuse’s Fran Brown before the teams played last season. Brown invoked his Northeast background. He cited his work at Georgia on Kirby Smart’s staff. Brown warned opponents to “just be quiet” before they play the program with three winning seasons since 2013. Tech coach Brent Key’s generic comments about toughness set off Syracuse’s Fran Brown before the teams played last season. Brown invoked his Northeast background. He cited his work at Georgia on Kirby Smart’s staff. Brown warned opponents to “just be quiet” before they play the program with three winning seasons since 2013.

The Orange beat Tech and went on to finish 10-3 in Brown’s first season. Now Syracuse (3-4, 1-3 ACC) has lost three games in a row. Syracuse’s offense has gone missing, but Brown said he’s sticking with quarterback Rickie Collins. Tech’s improving defense just shut down a much better offense at Duke, so I don’t see how the ‘Cuse can keep up. Tech (7-0, 4-0) is my pick. Other college games of interest No. 3 Texas A&M (-2½) at No. 20 LSU Not long ago, LSU coach Brian Kelly called a reporter “spoiled” for daring to question his team’s inefficient offense. Five weeks and two low-scoring losses later, Kelly was more contrite during a news conference: “We want to do better for our fan base; we get that. And some are saying I’m not getting it done now; I get that.” Maybe someone told Kelly that his reported $52 million contract buyout isn’t an obstacle. I’ll take the Aggies as road favorites. No. 4 Alabama (-12½) at South Carolina

The headline at AL.com reads: "Kalen DeBoer's latest comments should scare college football." I hoped Alabama's coach said something about the moral and practical necessity of designating players as employees of their universities. But it turns out college football should be scared because, according to DeBoer, "The world has not seen Bama's best yet." Well, now I'm too scared to pick against DeBoer, so I'll back Bama. No. 8 Ole Miss (+5½) at No. 13 Oklahoma Many of the headlines suggested that Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin was accusing Oklahoma of stealing signals. What Kiffin really told reporters is that the Sooners do such a good job with "film study of signals" that they know which plays are coming. That's not stealing. It's skilled analysis of publicly available information. Oklahoma's defense is the best Ole Miss has faced. I still think the Rebels will score enough points to cover the spread. No. 16 Virginia (-10½) at North Carolina 247Sports reports that Bill Belichick and UNC officials are in discussions about an "exit strategy" for the coach who's rapidly declined from legendary NFL champion to college football loser. "I'm fully committed to UNC Football and the program we're building here," Belichick said in a statement that disappointed Tar Heels fans who still care about football. Virginia is my pick. No. 15 Missouri (+2½) at No. 10 Vanderbilt ESPN's "College GameDay" is at Vanderbilt, which somehow has a better football program than Auburn. The Commodores are tied for seventh in points scored per game versus SEC opponents (25.3), but they've faced three top-tier defenses: LSU (31 points), Alabama (14) and South Carolina (31). Missouri also has a good defense, and unlike LSU, the Tigers can score. I like them as the underdog. Other NFL games of interest Bills (-7) at Panthers Carolina isn't playing along with the narrative that a weak NFC South helps the Falcons. The Panthers (4-3) beat the Falcons in Week 3. They got blown out by the Patriots in Week 4 but recovered to win their past three games. Carolina has a winning record for the first time since 3-2 in 2021. QB Bryce Young (ankle) may not play. Backup Andy Dalton isn't bad, but I see the Bills finally playing to their potential after the bye week. They're my pick.

No. 15 Missouri (+2½) at No. 10 Vanderbilt ESPN’s “College GameDay” is at Vanderbilt, which somehow has a better football program than Auburn. The Commodores are tied for seventh in points scored per game versus SEC opponents (25.3), but they’ve faced three top-tier defenses: LSU (31 points), Alabama (14) and South Carolina (31). Missouri also has a good defense, and unlike LSU, the Tigers can score. I like them as the underdog. Other NFL games of interest Bills (-7) at Panthers Carolina isn’t playing along with the narrative that a weak NFC South helps the Falcons. The Panthers (4-3) beat the Falcons in Week 3. They got blown out by the Patriots in Week 4 but recovered to win their past three games. Carolina has a winning record for the first time since 3-2 in 2021. QB Bryce Young (ankle) may not play. Backup Andy Dalton isn’t bad, but I see the Bills finally playing to their potential after the bye week. They’re my pick.

Buccaneers (-4½) at Saints Asked by media to explain his hatred for the Saints, Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield accused them of dirty play: “It is what it is. You expect it (with a) division rival. Yeah, not much else to say besides the fact that I don’t like them.” That quote immediately got me back on Mayfield’s side after he let me down against the Lions last week. I love home ‘dogs, but the sorry Saints need more points than this for me to pick them. I’m backing Tampa Bay. Browns (+7) at Patriots The Patriots (5-2) are off to their best start since 2019, when Tom Brady was their quarterback and Belichick could still coach. I was lukewarm on Pats QB Drake Maye as an NFL prospect, but he’s developed into a solid starter. The Browns ended a three-game losing streak by blowing out the Dolphins last week. They’ll lose to the Patriots by more than seven points. Packers (-3) at Steelers