Sports

The Win Column: Behind the replay

Plus: MLB playoffs, GHSA dominance.
By
1 hour ago

Hey, it’s AJ Willingham, host of AM ATL and now occasional host of The Win Column! Tyler’s rehabbing with the farm teams, which leaves me in charge. Big mistake. Huge. We’ll get to the Bijan Robinson hype train, a high school blowout for the ages and some MLB playoff notes, but first, walk with me down the rabbit hole of my newest obsession: live replay reviews.

A LOVE LETTER TO LIVE REPLAY REVIEWS

Hey, let us see!
Hey, let us see!

Love at first sight is real, because the moment I beheld the ACC’s live replay review system at the beginning of the season, hearts popped out of my eyes.

I’m not alone. People loved the official chatter and replay-rewind-replay-slow down mechanics so much, the Big 12 quickly put together a little “live review” setup of their own. (It’s basically a webcam, but we love the ingenuity.)

What’s really fascinating is where this new step into officiating theater began. That’s right, the XFL.

It also highlights the unofficial pipeline running back and forth between pro ball and college ball. NFL teams take note of CFB trends, which makes sense since the college players of today are the pro players of tomorrow.

Ten years ago, the shotgun formation was a common sight in the NFL, but not the norm. If you’ll recall, shotgun devotee Tim Tebow struggled to make that transition when he went pro. Now the shotgun is the base formation for some NFL offenses.

Over the years, gifted players like Lamar Jackson take what worked for them in college and change the game at the next level. College coaches that take NFL jobs bring their own style. It’s all connected, man.

👀 Will the NFL ever green-light live replay review?

I highly doubt it. You can’t democratize the process too much at that level without total anarchy. Imagine how insufferable people would be about it online.

While live replay review offers a fascinating look into the process, I offer two observations:

BIJAN BY THE NUMBERS

Bijan Robinson planning some devious routes before Mondays' game.
Bijan Robinson planning some devious routes before Mondays' game.

I love the Buffalo Bills. People who willingly live up there are built different, and you have to respect a team that deliberately has an open-air stadium because they know it makes other teams miserable (and the Bills Mafia will be pile driving tables in Zubaz no matter how many feet of snow).

That being said, you come to the Benz, and we’ll politely show you out through the loser’s door. 24-14, ATL.

🏈 READ MORE: Lessons from Monday’s Falcons win

Of the many takeaways from the game, one stands out: Bijan good.

“He’s the best player in football”: Head coach Raheem Morris bigged up RB Bijan Robinson after Monday’s win, and for good reason.

Gamble at No. 8 overall paying off: When the Falcons drafted Robinson in 2023, they were flamed for taking a running back so high. But the front office thought Robinson had “Hall of Fame” talent. As the AJC’s Gabriel Burns writes, the already-good Robinson may just be hitting his promised stride.

A HS FOOTBALL BLOWOUT NOT SEEN SINCE LBJ ADMINISTRATION

Creekside coach Maurice Dixon's strategy: Make the other team do multiplication tables to tabulate their L.
Creekside coach Maurice Dixon's strategy: Make the other team do multiplication tables to tabulate their L.

Creekside High School gave Charles Drew High School the business last Friday, to the final tally of 91-0.

That’s the largest margin of victory in Georgia High School Athletics since 1967.

I don’t know how I feel about high schoolers running up the score like that, since I have a deep seated superstition that victors in blowout games are pulling too many points from the Imaginary Quantum Pool of Limited Points that May Run Dry at Any Moment, but dominance has been Creekside’s philosophy all season.

Winning? Child’s play. Blanking opponents with basketball numbers is where it’s at.

Also of note: These wins included an out-of-state Texas powerhouse and a 5A team (Creekside is 4A) so it’s not like they’re sandblasting cupcakes.

As it happens, Creekside’s young women are also dominant. They won the GHSA 4A state basketball championship in March and went 32-0 on the season — the only undefeated girls basketball team in Georgia. What’s in the water over there in Fairburn?

🏈 READ MORE: Historic GHSA victories

ASSORTED MLB PLAYOFF NOTES

If you’re not watching the MLB playoffs you’re missing some excellent baseball and early career playoff outings from young stars-in-the-making like LA’s Roki Sasaki and Milwaukee’s Jacob Misiorowski.

As it stands:

🧢 The Los Angeles Dodgers lead the NLCS series over the 🍻 Milwaukee Brewers 2-0

🔱 The Seattle Mariners lead the ALCS over the 🐦 Toronto Blue Jays 2-0

POP QUIZ

(Photo Illustration: Philip Robibero / AJC | Source: Daniel Varnado for the AJC, Stephen B. Morton for the AJC, Adam Van Brimmer for AJC, Unsplash)
(Photo Illustration: Philip Robibero / AJC | Source: Daniel Varnado for the AJC, Stephen B. Morton for the AJC, Adam Van Brimmer for AJC, Unsplash)

Which of these are new Savannah Bananas sister teams, and which are ones I just made up?

A. The Astronauts

B. The Texas Tailgaters

C. The Gulf Coast Gator Wranglers

D. The Space Cowboys

E. The Firefighters

F. The Loco Beach Coconuts

Give it a think.

🍌

B, E and F are the real Banana Ball clubs. The Savannah Bananas’ empire is expanding, and their 2026 field will also include the Indianapolis Clowns, named after the historic Negro leagues team, and the OG Bananas counterpart, the Party Animals. That’s six in all.

⚾ READ MORE: How new Banana Ball teams are being embraced

Ponderin’ time: I wonder if MLB will eventually look to Banana Ball for rule inspiration? Probably no TikTok dances in that pipeline, though.

OTHER THINGS TO KNOW

🦉 Kennesaw State football has won four straight, its longest streak since 2021. After finishing with two wins at the bottom of Conference USA last year, the Owls have real reason to hope for a bowl game after this strong start.

🏀 Georgia State basketball will host UGA tonight for the CareSource Invitational. The exhibition game will benefit a mental health initiative and marks the second meeting between the Georgia neighbors.

🏈 Top 10 SEC matchup preview: After a very irritating-to-watch win over Auburn last week (sorry if I don’t love games won on nine-minute drives and smothering clock management), No. 9 Georgia looks well-matched against a 6-0, No. 5 Ole Miss team this weekend.

🏀 UGA freshman Jake Wilkins will wear #21 to honor his Bulldogs basketball legend dad, Dominique Wilkins. He says he’s embracing the pressure to fill his father’s shoes on the court.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

He's been one of the most valuable players in Atlanta United history. Even though the history is young, he's been instrumental on and off the field with the success that Atlanta United had had, especially early on.

- Former Atlanta United teammate Michael Parkhurst on Brad Guzan's retirement

He’s big, he’s bald, and at 41 he’s hanging up his cleats. Atlanta United captain Brad Guzan literally helped build our beloved club, with 645 saves in a franchise-high 303 appearances. Read more nice things people had to say about Guzan after his retirement announcement.

Thanks for reading to the bottom of The Win Column! Tyler will be back next week. Questions, comments, suggestions? Email me at AJ.Willingham@AJC.com.

Until next time.

About the Author

AJ Willingham is an National Emmy, NABJ and Webby award-winning journalist who loves talking culture, religion, sports, social justice, infrastructure and the arts. She lives in beautiful Smyrna-Mableton and went to Syracuse University.

More Stories

The Latest

081424 hs douglass

Maxwell football projections: LaGrange slight favorite over Troup in key 3A battle

Falcons lineman Michael Jerrell ready to answer the bell when it rings

2m ago

Georgia State ready to play rival, but who’ll play quarterback?

26m ago

Keep Reading

It's called automated officiating. The NBA is utilizing it to get even more calls right

SEC coaches sound off on moving home games for NIL dollars

Believe it or not, the Falcons finally have a good defense

Featured

DELTA EMPLOYEE
EXCLUSIVE

Delta flight attendant fired for Kirk-related social post speaks out

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s voters are sticking with her through her political evolution

Truck driver arrested after 8th victim found in wreckage of I-85 crash