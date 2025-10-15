Hey, it’s AJ Willingham, host of AM ATL and now occasional host of The Win Column! Tyler’s rehabbing with the farm teams, which leaves me in charge. Big mistake. Huge. We’ll get to the Bijan Robinson hype train, a high school blowout for the ages and some MLB playoff notes, but first, walk with me down the rabbit hole of my newest obsession: live replay reviews.
The Win Column: Behind the replay
Love at first sight is real, because the moment I beheld the ACC’s live replay review system at the beginning of the season, hearts popped out of my eyes.
I’m not alone. People loved the official chatter and replay-rewind-replay-slow down mechanics so much, the Big 12 quickly put together a little “live review” setup of their own. (It’s basically a webcam, but we love the ingenuity.)
What’s really fascinating is where this new step into officiating theater began. That’s right, the XFL.
- The XFL (d. 2023) was a paid testing ground for NFL rule changes. That’s where we got the Dynamic Kickoff Rule, designed to improve return rates.
- With the encouragement of NFL and XFL rules analyst Dean Blandino, the XFL started doing the live-look review in 2023. It was a hit, and Blandino has said he hopes the NFL eventually adopts it. (That’s a long shot.)
- The ACC and ESPN have a media rights deal through the 2035-2036 season. ESPN was responsible for pulling off the XFL’s live replay reviews, so the two orgs were eager to make something work for a college football audience.
It also highlights the unofficial pipeline running back and forth between pro ball and college ball. NFL teams take note of CFB trends, which makes sense since the college players of today are the pro players of tomorrow.
Ten years ago, the shotgun formation was a common sight in the NFL, but not the norm. If you’ll recall, shotgun devotee Tim Tebow struggled to make that transition when he went pro. Now the shotgun is the base formation for some NFL offenses.
Over the years, gifted players like Lamar Jackson take what worked for them in college and change the game at the next level. College coaches that take NFL jobs bring their own style. It’s all connected, man.
👀 Will the NFL ever green-light live replay review?
I highly doubt it. You can’t democratize the process too much at that level without total anarchy. Imagine how insufferable people would be about it online.
While live replay review offers a fascinating look into the process, I offer two observations:
- One, everyone in the booth should take five seconds of silent contemplation to look at the play before jabbering over each other.
- Two, this new layer of transparency does not make a bad call any easier to swallow. If anything, it’s even more painful. All of that rewinding and rewatching, and you still botched it?!
BIJAN BY THE NUMBERS
I love the Buffalo Bills. People who willingly live up there are built different, and you have to respect a team that deliberately has an open-air stadium because they know it makes other teams miserable (and the Bills Mafia will be pile driving tables in Zubaz no matter how many feet of snow).
That being said, you come to the Benz, and we’ll politely show you out through the loser’s door. 24-14, ATL.
Of the many takeaways from the game, one stands out: Bijan good.
“He’s the best player in football”: Head coach Raheem Morris bigged up RB Bijan Robinson after Monday’s win, and for good reason.
- 81-yard rush: His massive second quarter TD run was the longest rush so far this NFL season.
- 238 yards from scrimmage: A career best for the Texas alum, and his 11th straight game with 90 yards or more. That’s the longest active streak in the NFL.
Gamble at No. 8 overall paying off: When the Falcons drafted Robinson in 2023, they were flamed for taking a running back so high. But the front office thought Robinson had “Hall of Fame” talent. As the AJC’s Gabriel Burns writes, the already-good Robinson may just be hitting his promised stride.
A HS FOOTBALL BLOWOUT NOT SEEN SINCE LBJ ADMINISTRATION
Creekside High School gave Charles Drew High School the business last Friday, to the final tally of 91-0.
That’s the largest margin of victory in Georgia High School Athletics since 1967.
I don’t know how I feel about high schoolers running up the score like that, since I have a deep seated superstition that victors in blowout games are pulling too many points from the Imaginary Quantum Pool of Limited Points that May Run Dry at Any Moment, but dominance has been Creekside’s philosophy all season.
Winning? Child’s play. Blanking opponents with basketball numbers is where it’s at.
Also of note: These wins included an out-of-state Texas powerhouse and a 5A team (Creekside is 4A) so it’s not like they’re sandblasting cupcakes.
As it happens, Creekside’s young women are also dominant. They won the GHSA 4A state basketball championship in March and went 32-0 on the season — the only undefeated girls basketball team in Georgia. What’s in the water over there in Fairburn?
🏈 READ MORE: Historic GHSA victories
ASSORTED MLB PLAYOFF NOTES
If you’re not watching the MLB playoffs you’re missing some excellent baseball and early career playoff outings from young stars-in-the-making like LA’s Roki Sasaki and Milwaukee’s Jacob Misiorowski.
As it stands:
🧢 The Los Angeles Dodgers lead the NLCS series over the 🍻 Milwaukee Brewers 2-0
- The LADs are sitting pretty heading into a three-game stretch at Dodger Stadium, thanks in part to a Game 1 gem by lefty Blake Snell. Freddie “Always a Brave to Us” Freeman dinged a nice dong in that game as well.
- Going down two, especially at home, is a tall order for the Crew, but if the season has taught us anything, it’s to never count them out.
🔱 The Seattle Mariners lead the ALCS over the 🐦 Toronto Blue Jays 2-0
- The Mariners have been ruthless against the Jays, notching a commanding 10-3 win in Game 2 and, like their NL counterparts, stealing the first two games away. They return to Seattle tonight with one of the rarest treasures in playoff baseball: A well-rested bullpen.
- I’m tantalized by the promise of some small market dominance and World Series firsts. Remember, the Mariners and Brewers have never won a championship. The Mariners have never been. The Jays last won a ring in 1993. The Dodgers are also a baseball team.
POP QUIZ
Which of these are new Savannah Bananas sister teams, and which are ones I just made up?
A. The Astronauts
B. The Texas Tailgaters
C. The Gulf Coast Gator Wranglers
D. The Space Cowboys
E. The Firefighters
F. The Loco Beach Coconuts
Give it a think.
🍌
B, E and F are the real Banana Ball clubs. The Savannah Bananas’ empire is expanding, and their 2026 field will also include the Indianapolis Clowns, named after the historic Negro leagues team, and the OG Bananas counterpart, the Party Animals. That’s six in all.
⚾ READ MORE: How new Banana Ball teams are being embraced
Ponderin’ time: I wonder if MLB will eventually look to Banana Ball for rule inspiration? Probably no TikTok dances in that pipeline, though.
OTHER THINGS TO KNOW
🦉 Kennesaw State football has won four straight, its longest streak since 2021. After finishing with two wins at the bottom of Conference USA last year, the Owls have real reason to hope for a bowl game after this strong start.
🏀 Georgia State basketball will host UGA tonight for the CareSource Invitational. The exhibition game will benefit a mental health initiative and marks the second meeting between the Georgia neighbors.
🏈 Top 10 SEC matchup preview: After a very irritating-to-watch win over Auburn last week (sorry if I don’t love games won on nine-minute drives and smothering clock management), No. 9 Georgia looks well-matched against a 6-0, No. 5 Ole Miss team this weekend.
🏀 UGA freshman Jake Wilkins will wear #21 to honor his Bulldogs basketball legend dad, Dominique Wilkins. He says he’s embracing the pressure to fill his father’s shoes on the court.
QUOTE OF THE DAY
He's been one of the most valuable players in Atlanta United history. Even though the history is young, he's been instrumental on and off the field with the success that Atlanta United had had, especially early on.
He’s big, he’s bald, and at 41 he’s hanging up his cleats. Atlanta United captain Brad Guzan literally helped build our beloved club, with 645 saves in a franchise-high 303 appearances. Read more nice things people had to say about Guzan after his retirement announcement.
Until next time.