Creekside’s 91-point win is largest margin by GHSA team since 1967

Have mercy. Lopsided scores go back decades.
Creekside head coach Maurice Dixon greets a lineman after a touchdown in 2023. With Creekside winning Friday by 91 points, he likely did that quite a bit against Drew. (Jason Getz/AJC)
2 hours ago

Creekside’s 91-0 score over Drew last week represented the largest margin of victory for a GHSA team since 1967.

Here are the GHSA’s historic routs of 80 points or more.

95

1967: Hamilton defeats Blakeney 95-0

94

1964: Bradwell Institute defeats Claxton 94-0

91

2025: Creekside defeats Drew 91-0

90

1976: Warner Robins defeats Jordan 90-0

2024: Duluth defeats Meadowcreek 90-0

89

1948: Calhoun defeats Acworth 89-0

1971: Mount de Sales defeats East Fannin 89-0

88

2017: North Springs defeats Cross Keys 88-0

87

1951: Winder defeats Cumming 87-0

2013: Lowndes defeats Windsor Forest 87-0

86

1965: Athens defeats Jonesboro 86-0

1969: Savannah Country Day defeats Wheeler County 92-6

85

1950: Metter defeats Lyons 85-0

2013: Camden County defeats Beach 91-6

84

1967: Tompkins defeats Blakeney 84-0

83

1966: Commerce defeats East Hall 83-0

2022: North Oconee defeats East Hall 83-0

2023: Grayson defeats Eagle’s Landing 83-0

2024: Thomson beat Josey 83-0

82

2010: South Atlanta defeats Cross Keys 95-13

2017: Peach County defeats Kendrick 82-0

81

1985: Greenville defeats Central-Talbotton 81-0

2004: Pacelli defeats Stewart-Quitman 81-0

80

1949: Greensboro defeats Sparta 80-0

1950: Swainsboro defeats Lyons 80-0

1951: Fort Valley defeats Eatonton 80-0

1969: Georgia Industrial Institute defeats East Fannin 80-0

1979: Wheeler County defeats Wadley 82-2

1980: Dalton defeats Fannin County 83-3

1983: Mitchell-Baker defeats Randolph-Clay 80-0

2013: Mitchell County defeats Stewart County 80-0

2018: Cedar Grove defeats Towers 80-0

2022: Miller County defeats Central-Talbotton 80-0

2024: McNair defeats Utopian Academy 80-0

About the Author

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

