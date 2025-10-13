Creekside’s 91-point win is largest margin by GHSA team since 1967

Creekside’s 91-0 score over Drew last week represented the largest margin of victory for a GHSA team since 1967.
Here are the GHSA’s historic routs of 80 points or more.
95
1967: Hamilton defeats Blakeney 95-0
94
1964: Bradwell Institute defeats Claxton 94-0
91
2025: Creekside defeats Drew 91-0
90
1976: Warner Robins defeats Jordan 90-0
2024: Duluth defeats Meadowcreek 90-0
89
1948: Calhoun defeats Acworth 89-0
1971: Mount de Sales defeats East Fannin 89-0
88
2017: North Springs defeats Cross Keys 88-0
87
1951: Winder defeats Cumming 87-0
2013: Lowndes defeats Windsor Forest 87-0
86
1965: Athens defeats Jonesboro 86-0
1969: Savannah Country Day defeats Wheeler County 92-6
85
1950: Metter defeats Lyons 85-0
2013: Camden County defeats Beach 91-6
84
1967: Tompkins defeats Blakeney 84-0
83
1966: Commerce defeats East Hall 83-0
2022: North Oconee defeats East Hall 83-0
2023: Grayson defeats Eagle’s Landing 83-0
2024: Thomson beat Josey 83-0
82
2010: South Atlanta defeats Cross Keys 95-13
2017: Peach County defeats Kendrick 82-0
81
1985: Greenville defeats Central-Talbotton 81-0
2004: Pacelli defeats Stewart-Quitman 81-0
80
1949: Greensboro defeats Sparta 80-0
1950: Swainsboro defeats Lyons 80-0
1951: Fort Valley defeats Eatonton 80-0
1969: Georgia Industrial Institute defeats East Fannin 80-0
1979: Wheeler County defeats Wadley 82-2
1980: Dalton defeats Fannin County 83-3
1983: Mitchell-Baker defeats Randolph-Clay 80-0
2013: Mitchell County defeats Stewart County 80-0
2018: Cedar Grove defeats Towers 80-0
2022: Miller County defeats Central-Talbotton 80-0
2024: McNair defeats Utopian Academy 80-0