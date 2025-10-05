Atlanta Falcons 5 things we learned from the Falcons’ victory over the Bills 1 / 32 Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson avoids a tackle to run for his touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Monday, October 13, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

In the postgame video, Falcons coach Raheem Morris was preaching to his team like a Baptist minister at a tent revival. “That was a playoff atmosphere for two playoffs teams, or about to be,” Morris said. “Keep doing what you do every day and playing for each other. That was a … selfless win. But I’ve got to give this up, to end the game on pick.”

He gave a game ball to DeAngelo Malone, who had the game-securing interception. RELATED Believe it or not, the Falcons finally have a good defense “And he took a knee,” Morris said. He gave one to running back Bijan Robinson. He then said he was giving one to all of the defense and that president Greg Beadles didn’t mind the extra expense. “Guys, I keep saying it, he’s the best player in football,” Morris said of Robinson.

Later, he calmly went into corporate Raheem mode and spent eight minutes and 42 seconds discussing the game with the media, who don’t get to see Preacher Raheem.

Here are five things we learned from the Falcons win over the Bills: 1. They took notes from the Carolina loss After getting shut out in Carolina, the Falcons may have learned a valuable lesson. After getting shut out in Carolina, the Falcons may have learned a valuable lesson. “I felt like after Carolina we made a conscience effort as a team to just lock in and focus on the fundamentals and bring that energy week-in and week-out,” left guard Matthew Bergeron told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “It’s good to see it pay off. We’re happy (Monday), but (Tuesday) it’s on to San Francisco. They have a great team. We just want to get on a roll and play consistent. Play like we did this week and two weeks ago (against Washington). Do that consistently.” 2. Offensive line depth matters The Falcons have another injury at offensive tackle. Jake Matthews left the game limping with an ankle injury in the second quarter and did not return. The Falcons have another injury at offensive tackle. Jake Matthews left the game limping with an ankle injury in the second quarter and did not return. Michael Jerrell, who was acquired in a trade with Seattle in August, was pressed into service.

Kaleb McGary suffered a season-ending injury, and Storm Norton, who had been the backup swing tackle for the past two seasons, suffered a high ankle sprain. He could have his return-to-play window open soon. “It’s a little bit of a challenge, but it’s not that tough because you know that’s your role,” Jerrell told the AJC. “I know that’s my role as the swing tackle to be ready at any given moment. When my number is called, I have to always be ready to step up. I have to prepare just like a starter. It’s a little bit tough trying to get going. But once you get going, it’s just normal like anything else.” All-Pro right guard Chris Lindstrom was impressed. “It’s hard especially when you look at when he stepped in, right before the half and we’re in the two-minute drill,” Lindstrom said. “You’re cold, he’s been sitting there for two quarters. Then he has to go in there and do one-on-one pass-blocking with Joey Bosa and (A.J.) Epenesa and those guys that they have. That’s no small thing.” The Falcons sent a conditional seventh-round pick to the Seahawks for Jerrell, who was a sixth-round pick in the 2024 draft out of Findlay (Ohio) by the Seahawks.

“Mike did a great job and then in the second half owning the game plan,” Lindstrom said. “He’s been here now seven or eight weeks. … We just built that trust and that relationship with him every day in practice. I think it’s a reflection of the room. I think we are really lucky to have him.” 3. Bijan Robinson is special Robinson was determined not to get caught once he broke free against the Bills. He was caught on a 69-yard run against the Commanders. Robinson was determined not to get caught once he broke free against the Bills. He was caught on a 69-yard run against the Commanders. “He has so much fun,” Lindstrom said. “He’s got a smile on his face and he focused. He’s determined. He’s always just trying to do right. I think the best thing about him is that he’s just a very selfless person.” The offensive line opened the holes for Robinson to gain 170 yards on 19 carries against the Bills. He also caught six passes for 68 yards. “Hey, if we can get him to the second level, we know it’s going to be an efficient run,” Lindstrom said. “If we can get him to the third level, he’s one-on-one with the safety and he’s going to make that guy miss. So, then it’s on him. He did that (on the 81-yard touchdown run). We’re giving him as many of those chances as possible.”

The blocking plan is simple in the outside zone system. “Then just keep straining and finishing and cutting off the backside because you never know with him if your block is the important block,” Lindstrom said. “When (offensive line) coach (Dwayne) Ledford said it takes all 11, it really does.” 4. It’s been a pass-rush collective The Falcons had four sacks by David Onyemata, Ruke Orhorhoro, Sam Roberts and Dee Alford. The Falcons had four sacks by David Onyemata, Ruke Orhorhoro, Sam Roberts and Dee Alford. Defensive tackle Zach Harrison leads the team with 2.5, followed by outside linebacker Leonard Floyd with 1.5. It’s been a pass-rush collective as 12 players have at least half a sack on the season.

“Other than not finishing on the sack. … I think I did a decent job,” Floyd said. “I’m trying to get back in that sack column. It’s a must that I get that sack next week.” Allen hadn’t been sacked four times in a game since the first game of the 2023 season. 5. Wide receivers update The was the second game since wide receivers coach Ike Hilliard was fired. Wide receiver Casey Washington, was a training camp sensation, flashing his speed and hauling in passes daily. The was the second game since wide receivers coach Ike Hilliard was fired. Wide receiver Casey Washington, was a training camp sensation, flashing his speed and hauling in passes daily. He made his second start of the season and didn’t catch a pass against the Bills. He did contribute with a down-the-field block on Robinson’s long touchdown run. Ray-Ray McCloud, who’s coming a career season, was not active and was a healthy scratch.