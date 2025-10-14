Sports Hayes brothers to lead Georgia State basketball in game against alma mater UGA The exhibition will benefit a mental health initiative sponsored by CareSource, a nonprofit managed-care organization. Georgia State coach Jonas Hayes will lead his team in an exhibition against UGA on Wednesday, alongside his brother Jarvis. The Hayes brothers both played for UGA. (Courtesy of Daniel Wilson)

Georgia State coach Jonas Hayes always has had a deep connection to the University of Georgia. On Wednesday, he will take another step in the journey when his team hosts the Bulldogs in an exhibition. The Panthers and Bulldogs will meet at 7 p.m. in the CareSource Invitational. It will be the second time the Bulldogs have played at GSU and their first visit to the Convocation Center since it opened in 2022.

And Hayes can hardly wait. "I've been trying to get them on the schedule for a long time because I've got a lot of respect for the university, as you know, and I've got a lot of respect for (UGA coach) Mike White," Hayes said. "I think he does a phenomenal job." RELATED Georgia basketball on schedule, transfers maintain program's 'winning habits' Hayes and twin brother Jarvis share connections to UGA that go back to their days at Douglass High School in Atlanta. The brothers played one season at Western Carolina before transferring to Georgia, where they finished their college careers. Jarvis Hayes spent seven seasons in the NBA and was a first-round draft choice. Jonas Hayes graduated and became an assistant coach at Morehouse, South Carolina State and Belmont Abbey before landing at Georgia in 2012. He stayed there until Mark Fox was dismissed in 2018 and went to Xavier, where he led the team to the NIT champion as an interim coach in 2022. A month later Jonas Hayes was named head coach at Georgia State and soon added his brother to the staff as an assistant.

The exhibition opportunity brings the Hayes brothers almost full circle back to their roots at UGA.