Atlanta Hawks The good, the bad, the ugly: Hawks will have to adjust without Young Atlanta ends two-game losing streak, but injury to Trae Young will challenge offensive continuity. Hawks guard Trae Young (center) — pictured with Dyson Daniels (left) and Onyeka Okongwu against the Magic on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025 — left Wednesday's game against the Nets near the end of the first quarter with a right knee sprain. (Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP)

NEW YORK — The Hawks haven’t panicked. They believe the chemistry of the team will take time, and injuries to three starters over the team’s first four games have hindered a faster start to the season.

RELATED Hawks rookie Asa Newell capitalizing on teammates’ trust And just when it looked like the Hawks would get the chance to let their roster jell, they took another hit. All-Star guard Trae Young left Wednesday’s game because of a right knee sprain toward the end of the first quarter. So, the Hawks adjusted, putting the ball in the hands in their secondary playmakers, who combined for 33 assists on 44 made field goals. Here is the good, the bad and the ugly from the Hawks’ 117-112 victory over the Nets on Wednesday at Barclays Center. The good After shooting 33% from 3-point range in the first four games this season, the Hawks found the right spacing. They shot 39.4% on 3-pointers against the Nets, thanks to an aggressive night from guard Luke Kennard, who has been adjusting to his new teammates and felt comfortable when he had more wide-open shots.

“Just real game actions, certain game situations, I don’t know, just allows me to continue to get more comfortable and figure it out,” Kennard said. “But it’s been a pleasure just being around these guys, man. They want to win and get better. And, obviously, we’ve had a tough start to the year, but nobody’s panicked, and, yeah, it’s been OK.”

The bad The Hawks have dealt with foul trouble early in the season. On Wednesday, the Hawks had three of their bigs get into foul trouble. Center Kristaps Porzingis fouled out of the game with 3:16 left. Porzingis’ early exit opened the floor for the Nets, who went on a 6-0 run to cut the Hawks’ lead to 3. Along with Porzingis’ early exit, the Hawks had to navigate the game with Onyeka Okongwu playing with five fouls and Jalen Johnson with four. “I mean, sometimes, you just get tough calls, tough breaks sometimes, and I think that was kind of the case tonight, more specifically,” Johnson said. The ugly Basketball is a game of runs, but the Hawks will have to figure out how to maintain their leads without Young, who will likely miss several games.