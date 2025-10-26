Hawks Logo
Short-handed Hawks collapse on second night of back-to-back games

Hawks rookie Asa Newell had his first career double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.
The Hawks fell 117-100 to the Thunder on the second night of back-to-back games. The Hawks were without three key players. (Erik Rank/AP)
Updated 24 minutes ago

The effects of back-to-back games may have caught up with the Hawks when they hosted the Thunder on Saturday night.

Already short-handed without center Kristaps Porzingis and Zaccharie Risacher, the Hawks also played the Thunder without Jalen Johnson.

“I think the positive experience some of these guys got to get with each other, and Mo (Gueye) gets more minutes and starting,” Hawks guard Trae Young said. “I mean, Asa (Newell) coming out there still playing in his second real (NBA) game.

“I think really without those (rotation) guys, it’s hard to really judge us. But at the same time, we got games to play. It doesn’t matter and nobody cares. So we got to keep playing, and hopefully we get those guys back.”

The Hawks could not keep up with the Thunder, who began to outpace them scoring quickly into the game. Thunder center Chet Holmgren hit a couple of early 3s before ending the quarter 4-of-4 from deep.

The Thunder eventually ran away with the game, and the Hawks fell 117-100.

Quick Stats: Nickeil Alexander-Walker led the Hawks’ scoring with 17 points, three rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block. Young had 15 points, four rebounds and 10 assists. Newell reached his first career double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Turning point

The Hawks had a chance to get back in the game after the Thunder had built up a double-digit lead in the first half. Trailing 40-29 with 8:46 left in the first half, the Hawks launched a 25-15 run that brought them within one point.

But the Hawks turned the ball over. Thunder guard Lu Dort made a 13-foot jumper on the other end. Reigning league MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who ended the night with 30 points, made a layup to put the Thunder up 60-55 at the end of the first half.

The Hawks never created another opportunity to close the gap and they eventually fell into a 23-point deficit.

Highlight play

With Jalen Johnson out, Mouhamed Gueye started the second of back-to-back games in his stead. Gueye followed his big night in Orlando with a poster on Thunder center Chet Holmgren that sent fans to their feet.

Gueye slipped behind three Thunder defenders and caught a bounce pass from Young. Gueye cut to the basket as Thunder center Chet Holmgren recovered and rotated.

When Holmgren went up to contest Gueye’s shot attempt, the Hawks forward cocked his arm back and slammed down a one-handed dunk.

What they said

“Your margin for error, given some of the guys being out and also, more importantly, playing against a team of that caliber.” -- Quin Snyder on how the Hawks’ efforts to get the game under control without several key players.

Up Next

The Hawks begin a four-game road trip on Monday with a stop in Chicago to face the Bulls.

