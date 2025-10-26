Short-handed Hawks collapse on second night of back-to-back games

The effects of back-to-back games may have caught up with the Hawks when they hosted the Thunder on Saturday night.

Already short-handed without center Kristaps Porzingis and Zaccharie Risacher, the Hawks also played the Thunder without Jalen Johnson.

“I think the positive experience some of these guys got to get with each other, and Mo (Gueye) gets more minutes and starting,” Hawks guard Trae Young said. “I mean, Asa (Newell) coming out there still playing in his second real (NBA) game.

“I think really without those (rotation) guys, it’s hard to really judge us. But at the same time, we got games to play. It doesn’t matter and nobody cares. So we got to keep playing, and hopefully we get those guys back.”

The Hawks could not keep up with the Thunder, who began to outpace them scoring quickly into the game. Thunder center Chet Holmgren hit a couple of early 3s before ending the quarter 4-of-4 from deep.

The Thunder eventually ran away with the game, and the Hawks fell 117-100.

Quick Stats: Nickeil Alexander-Walker led the Hawks’ scoring with 17 points, three rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block. Young had 15 points, four rebounds and 10 assists. Newell reached his first career double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

The effects of back-to-back games may have caught up with the Hawks when they hosted the Thunder on Saturday night.

Already short-handed without center Kristaps Porzingis and Zaccharie Risacher, the Hawks also played the Thunder without Jalen Johnson.

“I think the positive experience some of these guys got to get with each other, and Mo (Gueye) gets more minutes and starting,” Hawks guard Trae Young said. “I mean, Asa (Newell) coming out there still playing in his second real (NBA) game.

“I think really without those (rotation) guys, it’s hard to really judge us. But at the same time, we got games to play. It doesn’t matter and nobody cares. So we got to keep playing, and hopefully we get those guys back.”

The Hawks could not keep up with the Thunder, who began to outpace them scoring quickly into the game. Thunder center Chet Holmgren hit a couple of early 3s before ending the quarter 4-of-4 from deep.

The Thunder eventually ran away with the game, and the Hawks fell 117-100.