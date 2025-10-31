How to watch No. 8 Georgia Tech at NC State: TV channel, streaming info

Georgia Tech’s Ramblin’ Wreck leads players and coaches onto the field before their game against Syracuse at Bobby Dodd Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, in Atlanta. This week the Yellow Jackets play NC State. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

‘They’re a tough, physical football team and have been for a long time,’ coach Brent Key says of the dangerous Wolfpack.

‘They’re a tough, physical football team and have been for a long time,’ coach Brent Key says of the dangerous Wolfpack.

The Yellow Jackets (8-0, 5-0 ACC) play at North Carolina State at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and not only will face a dangerous Wolfpack team, but a hostile environment.

“This is a huge challenge for us playing a night game up there,” Tech coach Brent Key said. “They’ve got a great fan base. Expecting a really good crowd. Expecting a lot of emotion packed into the stadium.

“They’re a tough, physical football team and have been for a long time. That’s the MO of, not only their program, but of the head coach. And they’ve got good players. They’ve been explosive on offense, have explosive players. We’re looking for a really big challenge.”

State (4-4, 1-3) has lost three consecutive conference games and back-to-back games overall. The Wolfpack lost 53-34 on Saturday at Pittsburgh and 36-7 at Notre Dame the week before.