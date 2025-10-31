How to watch No. 8 Georgia Tech at NC State: TV channel, streaming info

Another week, another challenging road trip for No. 8 Georgia Tech.
The Yellow Jackets (8-0, 5-0 ACC) play at North Carolina State at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and not only will face a dangerous Wolfpack team, but a hostile environment.
“This is a huge challenge for us playing a night game up there,” Tech coach Brent Key said. “They’ve got a great fan base. Expecting a really good crowd. Expecting a lot of emotion packed into the stadium.
“They’re a tough, physical football team and have been for a long time. That’s the MO of, not only their program, but of the head coach. And they’ve got good players. They’ve been explosive on offense, have explosive players. We’re looking for a really big challenge.”
State (4-4, 1-3) has lost three consecutive conference games and back-to-back games overall. The Wolfpack lost 53-34 on Saturday at Pittsburgh and 36-7 at Notre Dame the week before.
Tech dropped a spot in The Associated Press Top 25 despite one of its best performances of the season, a 41-16 win over Syracuse at Bobby Dodd Stadium. The Jackets will be going for their fourth road victory of the season which would be its most since winning five in 2014.
When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday
Location: Dodd Carter-Finley Stadium (56,919 capacity)
TV: ESPN2
Streaming: WatchESPN
Broadcast crew: Matt Schumacker (play-by-play), Sam Acho (analyst) and Taylor Davis (sideline)
Georgia Tech Sports Network
Announcers: Andy Demetra (play-by-play), Andrew Gardner (analyst) and Chris Mooneyham (sideline)
On-air time: 5:30 p.m.
Affiliates: 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan in Atlanta
Satellite: SiriusXM 81 and 194; SiriusXM online 956
Streaming audio: Georgia Tech Gameday app, 680 The Fan app
Weather: 54 degrees at kickoff, 0% chance of rain
Series history: Saturday’s matchup with be the 33rd between the Jackets and Wolfpack in a rivalry that dates to 1918, but that really got ramped up in the early 1980s. Tech has won 21 of the previous 32 matchups and nine times in 16 trips to Raleigh, North Carolina.
The Jackets have not been to Carter-Finley Stadium since 2020 when it lost a 23-13 game in front of a COVID-19-restricted crowd of 4,032. That was the Jackets’ only loss in the series out of the last five meetings.
Tech’s trip to NC State will be just its third since 2014.