Georgia Tech Logo
Georgia Tech

How to watch No. 8 Georgia Tech at NC State: TV channel, streaming info

‘They’re a tough, physical football team and have been for a long time,’ coach Brent Key says of the dangerous Wolfpack.
Georgia Tech’s Ramblin’ Wreck leads players and coaches onto the field before their game against Syracuse at Bobby Dodd Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, in Atlanta. This week the Yellow Jackets play NC State. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
Georgia Tech’s Ramblin’ Wreck leads players and coaches onto the field before their game against Syracuse at Bobby Dodd Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, in Atlanta. This week the Yellow Jackets play NC State. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
By
15 minutes ago

Another week, another challenging road trip for No. 8 Georgia Tech.

The Yellow Jackets (8-0, 5-0 ACC) play at North Carolina State at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and not only will face a dangerous Wolfpack team, but a hostile environment.

“This is a huge challenge for us playing a night game up there,” Tech coach Brent Key said. “They’ve got a great fan base. Expecting a really good crowd. Expecting a lot of emotion packed into the stadium.

“They’re a tough, physical football team and have been for a long time. That’s the MO of, not only their program, but of the head coach. And they’ve got good players. They’ve been explosive on offense, have explosive players. We’re looking for a really big challenge.”

RELATED
Undefeated and unfazed, Georgia Tech goes into November atop the ACC

State (4-4, 1-3) has lost three consecutive conference games and back-to-back games overall. The Wolfpack lost 53-34 on Saturday at Pittsburgh and 36-7 at Notre Dame the week before.

Tech dropped a spot in The Associated Press Top 25 despite one of its best performances of the season, a 41-16 win over Syracuse at Bobby Dodd Stadium. The Jackets will be going for their fourth road victory of the season which would be its most since winning five in 2014.

Details of the No. 8 Georgia Tech at NC State game

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Location: Dodd Carter-Finley Stadium (56,919 capacity)

TV: ESPN2

Streaming: WatchESPN

Broadcast crew: Matt Schumacker (play-by-play), Sam Acho (analyst) and Taylor Davis (sideline)

RELATED
Georgia Tech’s Brent Key happy his No. 8 Yellow Jackets ‘haven’t peaked’

Radio information for No. 8 Georgia Tech at NC State

Georgia Tech Sports Network

Announcers: Andy Demetra (play-by-play), Andrew Gardner (analyst) and Chris Mooneyham (sideline)

On-air time: 5:30 p.m.

Affiliates: 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan in Atlanta

Satellite: SiriusXM 81 and 194; SiriusXM online 956

Streaming audio: Georgia Tech Gameday app, 680 The Fan app

RELATED
Georgia Tech’s Haynes King named ACC quarterback of the week again

No. 8 Georgia Tech-NC State weather forecast, series history

Weather: 54 degrees at kickoff, 0% chance of rain

Series history: Saturday’s matchup with be the 33rd between the Jackets and Wolfpack in a rivalry that dates to 1918, but that really got ramped up in the early 1980s. Tech has won 21 of the previous 32 matchups and nine times in 16 trips to Raleigh, North Carolina.

The Jackets have not been to Carter-Finley Stadium since 2020 when it lost a 23-13 game in front of a COVID-19-restricted crowd of 4,032. That was the Jackets’ only loss in the series out of the last five meetings.

Tech’s trip to NC State will be just its third since 2014.

About the Author

Chad Bishop is a Georgia Tech sports reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

More Stories

The Latest

Georgia Tech vs. Temple

Future Yellow Jackets: A weekly look at Georgia Tech football commitments

17m ago

The hype is real: ‘Haynes King for Heisman’ gaining steam

Quarterback controversy: Gunner Stockton or Haynes King? Experts debate

Keep Reading

The hype is real: ‘Haynes King for Heisman’ gaining steam

Receiver Dean Patterson making most of opportunity with Georgia Tech

Yellow Jackets’ win over Syracuse draws another million-plus viewers

Featured

Mayoral Race - Part 1 - Transportation

MARTA and Beltline rail two big transportation items on mayor’s agenda

Georgia women face geographic gaps in prenatal care

Ex-Stonecrest mayor accused of lying about prison time to run for City Council