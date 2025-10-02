Hawks Logo
Atlanta Hawks

Hawks embracing international connections at team’s practice facility

Total of 19 nations and territories are represented by the team’s players, coaches and staff members.
On the wall behind the backboard are some of the flags the Hawks have hung on the walls at the Emory Sports Medicine Complex to acknowledge the team's many international ties. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
By
1 hour ago

The Hawks are all about celebrating who they are.

So, they’ve added 19 flags to the wall of the team’s practice facility to highlight the unique backgrounds of the organization’s players and staff.

“So you realize how many different nationalities people representing different countries within the league and within the coaching staff and the team,” Hawks coach Quin Snyder said after the team’s practice Tuesday. “So we wanted to acknowledge that in some way, it’s who we are.”

The Hawks have 18 players participating in training camp, and 11 of them have international ties. Three of those players represented their national teams during the summer at the European Basketball Championship.

Australia

Canada

Czech Republic

France

Latvia

Mali

Nigeria

Senegal

Serbia

Spain

United States

* Player on Exhibit 10 contract

The Hawks have several staff members who represent the other eight countries or territories, as displayed by their flags on the wall. Among them are Anguilla, China, Croatia, Japan, Mozambique, Poland, Trinidad and Tobago and the United Kingdom.

