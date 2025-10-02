Hawks embracing international connections at team’s practice facility

On the wall behind the backboard are some of the flags the Hawks have hung on the walls at the Emory Sports Medicine Complex to acknowledge the team's many international ties. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Total of 19 nations and territories are represented by the team’s players, coaches and staff members.

The Hawks are all about celebrating who they are.

So, they’ve added 19 flags to the wall of the team’s practice facility to highlight the unique backgrounds of the organization’s players and staff.