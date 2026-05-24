Troup’s comeback in final inning evens Class 3A baseball series with Pickens

Pickens needed 3 outs to win its first state title in any sport in 52 years, but Troup rallied for an 8-1 victory.

Pickens needed 3 outs to win its first state title in any sport in 52 years, but Troup rallied for an 8-1 victory.

Pickens was three outs from winning its first state championship in any sport since 1974. The decisive Game 3 is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday.

Down a run and facing elimination in the final inning, Troup rallied with seven hits, two walks and two Pickens errors to win 8-1 in Game 2 of the Class 3A baseball series at Synovus Park in Columbus.

Troup’s Davis Moncus and Carson Walker singled to left field to start the seventh inning against Christian Starks, who had thrown six scoreless innings, allowing two hits.

Pickens went to the bullpen, but Troup shortstop Chase Mosley, a Georgia Southern signee, followed with a bunt single and later hit a two-run double as Troup batted around against five Pickens pitchers.

Torreion Delaney and Brady Willis also had hits in Troup’s big inning. Mosely and Walker had two apiece.

Pickens won 7-2 in Game 1. A.J. Rice, an Auburn signee, pitched a five-hitter while striking out 10.