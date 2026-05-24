AJC Varsity

Troup’s comeback in final inning evens Class 3A baseball series with Pickens

Pickens needed 3 outs to win its first state title in any sport in 52 years, but Troup rallied for an 8-1 victory.
Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
By
18 minutes ago

Down a run and facing elimination in the final inning, Troup rallied with seven hits, two walks and two Pickens errors to win 8-1 in Game 2 of the Class 3A baseball series at Synovus Park in Columbus.

Pickens was three outs from winning its first state championship in any sport since 1974. The decisive Game 3 is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday.

Troup’s Davis Moncus and Carson Walker singled to left field to start the seventh inning against Christian Starks, who had thrown six scoreless innings, allowing two hits.

Pickens went to the bullpen, but Troup shortstop Chase Mosley, a Georgia Southern signee, followed with a bunt single and later hit a two-run double as Troup batted around against five Pickens pitchers.

Torreion Delaney and Brady Willis also had hits in Troup’s big inning. Mosely and Walker had two apiece.

Pickens won 7-2 in Game 1. A.J. Rice, an Auburn signee, pitched a five-hitter while striking out 10.

Pickens broke the game open with a three-run fifth inning powered by Rob Turner’s lead-off double, Kam Jenkins’ RBI single and Everett Grubbs’ two-run triple.

Game 1 boxscore

Game 2 boxscore

.

About the Author

Todd Holcomb covers high school sports across the state. He rejoined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2025 and has worked with the AJC in varying capacities since 1985. He is a co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

More Stories

The Latest

trevor-condon
AJC VARSITY

Rain delays some baseball state championships, pushes one series to next week

2h ago
AJC VARSITY

Gordon Lee pair throws one-hitter in state title-clinching win over Vidalia

AJC VARSITY

Move over, mullets. Bleach blonde is the new high school playoffs hair trend.

Keep Reading

Late-inning surge powers No. 3 Georgia Tech past Virginia in ACC quarters

Early home runs power Georgia Tech baseball to ACC championship game

Georgia defeats Mississippi State, advances to SEC tournament semifinals

Featured

060925 ysl mainbar

‘Most unusual’: Seasoned Fulton judges ousted by prosecutors

Atlanta joining initiative aiming to stop human trafficking ahead of World Cup

‘It’s hard to sleep’: Family wants answers in teen’s Piedmont Park slaying