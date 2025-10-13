Former Georgia Tech golfer Christo Lamprecht earns PGA Tour card

Former Georgia Tech All-American and 2023 U.S. Amateur Champion Christo Lamprecht has earned his PGA Tour card.
The 6-foot-8 native of South Africa finished ninth on the final Korn Ferry Tour’s points list, placing him among the 30 players who earned playing privileges for the 2026 season.
In his first full season on the Korn Ferry Tour, Lamprecht won the Pinnacle Bank Championship in August by holing out a bunker shot on the 72nd hole. He was runner-up at the Astara Golf Championship and finished eighth in the season-ending Korn Ferry Tour Championship.
“To know you can win a professional golf tournament out here is really pretty awesome,” Lamprecht said after his win. “No. 1, definitely a confidence boost. No. 2, it’s a huge help for me trying to get to where I want to be on the PGA Tour.”
In four seasons at Georgia Tech (2021-24) he became the first native of South Africa to ascend to No. 1 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking and was the 2024 ACC Player of the Year. Lamprecht broke Bryce Molder’s career scoring record (70.05) and single season scoring average (69.16 in 2023-24).
Lamprecht said he began working with a sports psychologist five months ago and it has helped his approach to the game.
“Kind of always been in my own way,” he said. “There’s a difference between being competitive and being a sore loser. That’s what I kind of figured out. Just kind of taking all that and control what I can control and do the best I can. Sometimes that’s good enough and sometimes it isn’t.”