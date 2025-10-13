Former Georgia Tech golfer Christo Lamprecht earns PGA Tour card

Former Georgia Tech golfer Christo Lamprecht earned his PGA Tour card after finishing ninth on the Korn Ferry Tour's points list. (Jason Getz/AJC)

The 6-foot-8 native of South Africa finished ninth on the final Korn Ferry Tour’s points list, placing him among the 30 players who earned playing privileges for the 2026 season.

Former Georgia Tech All-American and 2023 U.S. Amateur Champion Christo Lamprecht has earned his PGA Tour card.

In his first full season on the Korn Ferry Tour, Lamprecht won the Pinnacle Bank Championship in August by holing out a bunker shot on the 72nd hole. He was runner-up at the Astara Golf Championship and finished eighth in the season-ending Korn Ferry Tour Championship.

“To know you can win a professional golf tournament out here is really pretty awesome,” Lamprecht said after his win. “No. 1, definitely a confidence boost. No. 2, it’s a huge help for me trying to get to where I want to be on the PGA Tour.”

In four seasons at Georgia Tech (2021-24) he became the first native of South Africa to ascend to No. 1 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking and was the 2024 ACC Player of the Year. Lamprecht broke Bryce Molder’s career scoring record (70.05) and single season scoring average (69.16 in 2023-24).