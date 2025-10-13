Georgia Tech Logo
Georgia Tech

Former Georgia Tech golfer Christo Lamprecht earns PGA Tour card

The 2023 U.S. Amateur champion finished ninth on Korn Ferry Points list.
Former Georgia Tech golfer Christo Lamprecht earned his PGA Tour card after finishing ninth on the Korn Ferry Tour's points list. (Jason Getz/AJC)
By
36 minutes ago

Former Georgia Tech All-American and 2023 U.S. Amateur Champion Christo Lamprecht has earned his PGA Tour card.

The 6-foot-8 native of South Africa finished ninth on the final Korn Ferry Tour’s points list, placing him among the 30 players who earned playing privileges for the 2026 season.

In his first full season on the Korn Ferry Tour, Lamprecht won the Pinnacle Bank Championship in August by holing out a bunker shot on the 72nd hole. He was runner-up at the Astara Golf Championship and finished eighth in the season-ending Korn Ferry Tour Championship.

“To know you can win a professional golf tournament out here is really pretty awesome,” Lamprecht said after his win. “No. 1, definitely a confidence boost. No. 2, it’s a huge help for me trying to get to where I want to be on the PGA Tour.”

In four seasons at Georgia Tech (2021-24) he became the first native of South Africa to ascend to No. 1 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking and was the 2024 ACC Player of the Year. Lamprecht broke Bryce Molder’s career scoring record (70.05) and single season scoring average (69.16 in 2023-24).

Lamprecht led the 2023 British Open after the first round and finished as low amateur. He qualified to play in the 2024 Masters and missed the cut.

He emerged as the No. 2 player in the PGA Tour University after his senior season at Tech and enjoyed Korn Ferry status for the second half of the 2024 season. He returned full time in 2025.

Lamprecht said he began working with a sports psychologist five months ago and it has helped his approach to the game.

“Kind of always been in my own way,” he said. “There’s a difference between being competitive and being a sore loser. That’s what I kind of figured out. Just kind of taking all that and control what I can control and do the best I can. Sometimes that’s good enough and sometimes it isn’t.”

About the Author

Stan Awtrey has been covering sports for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1977. He currently writes about high school sports, Georgia State University athletics and golf.

