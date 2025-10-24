Atlanta Falcons Falcons’ Jamal Agnew still basking in his big kickoff return vs. 49ers He had a 45-yard return in the third quarter. Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jamal Agnew (14) leaps for yardage during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Monday, Oct. 13, 2025, in Atlanta. (Mike Stewart/AP)

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons returner Jamal Agnew has been waiting to break one of the NFL’s new “dynamic kickoff” plays. Agnew, a former Pro Bowl returner, set the Falcons up in good shape with a 45-yard return in the third quarter against the 49ers in the 20-10 loss Sunday.

The return game will be important again when the Falcons (3-3) host the Dolphins (1-6) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. RELATED Falcons’ Jamal Agnew plans to revive the return game “It felt good to give the team a little spark,” Agnew said. The 49ers scored a field goal on their opening drive of the second half. Agnew, picked up solid blocks from Mike Ford Jr. and Feleipe Franks, to break free on the ensuing kickoff. He set up the offense at the 49ers’ 48-yard line. “We needed to answer,” Agnew said. “Just being able to give the team a little spark. We went on and scored. I think we needed it as a team and as a special-teams unit.”

Over his career, he has averaged 10.4 yards on 129 punt returns and has scored four touchdowns. He has averaged 25.4 yards on 133 kickoff returns and has scored two touchdowns.

RELATED Read more about the Falcons In the 2021 season, he returned a kickoff 102 yards for a touchdown, which was tops in the NFL that season. Agnew, 30, was drafted in the fifth round (166th overall) by the Lions in 2017 out of San Diego. As a rookie, he led the league with 447 punt return yards and two touchdowns. “It felt good personally, just because finally being able to break one a little bit,” Agnew said. “I’m looking to score. To break one for 45 yards felt pretty good, but ultimately I’m trying to score.” He has had to adjust to the new kickoff return rules.

“Still trying to get a feel for it,” he said. “Then I missed a couple of games this year. That set me behind with the reps. The game-reps and kind of getting a feel for this new kick.” The new play has put the kickoff return back in play. “I honestly like it,” Agnew said. “I just have to continue to get more reps. Special-teams coordinator Marquice Williams has been working on how to scheme up some big returns. It’s different because the players can’t run until the ball hits in the landing area. The players have to hold their blocks for a much longer period of time.

“Give a lot of credit to all of those guys,” Williams said. “(KhaDarel) Hodge, Mike Ford on the outside. Feleipe Franks did a great job playing the game penalty-free. He made a great block in sealing off the cover guy to free up Agnew.” The Falcons stressed that all of the blockers are needed. “It’s not just the ball carrier who’s the playmaker, it’s those other 10 guys out there making those blocks,” Williams said. Agnew was with the Lions from 2017-20. He signed a three-year $21 million contract with Jacksonville in 2021. He suffered a lower leg fracture near the end of the 2023 season. He signed with Pittsburgh last season in November, but never played.

Agnew, a former defensive back, will provide depth to the wide receiver corps with the release of Ray-Ray McCloud on Tuesday. Agnew, a former defensive back, will provide depth to the wide receiver corps with the release of Ray-Ray McCloud on Tuesday. “Just always be ready for whenever your number is called,” Agnew said. “There are a lot guys ready to step up.” RELATED Cousins or Penix? Falcons’ starting QB for Sunday vs. Dolphins still a question Receiver David Sills V was promoted to McCloud’s old spot on the depth chart. But offensive coordinator Zac Robinson mentioned Agnew as part of the solution. “We’ll keep supplementing,” Robinson said. “We’ve still got Jamal Agnew, as well. I know he’s been on teams, and he’s a great returner. So, we’ll find any way that we can to use our whole roster to help us out.” Williams is hoping to see some more big returns.