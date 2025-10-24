Falcons’ Jamal Agnew still basking in his big kickoff return vs. 49ers

“It felt good to give the team a little spark,” Agnew said.
The 49ers scored a field goal on their opening drive of the second half. Agnew, picked up solid blocks from Mike Ford Jr. and Feleipe Franks, to break free on the ensuing kickoff. He set up the offense at the 49ers’ 48-yard line.
“We needed to answer,” Agnew said. “Just being able to give the team a little spark. We went on and scored. I think we needed it as a team and as a special-teams unit.”
Over his career, he has averaged 10.4 yards on 129 punt returns and has scored four touchdowns. He has averaged 25.4 yards on 133 kickoff returns and has scored two touchdowns.
In the 2021 season, he returned a kickoff 102 yards for a touchdown, which was tops in the NFL that season.
Agnew, 30, was drafted in the fifth round (166th overall) by the Lions in 2017 out of San Diego.
As a rookie, he led the league with 447 punt return yards and two touchdowns.
“It felt good personally, just because finally being able to break one a little bit,” Agnew said. “I’m looking to score. To break one for 45 yards felt pretty good, but ultimately I’m trying to score.”
He has had to adjust to the new kickoff return rules.
“Still trying to get a feel for it,” he said. “Then I missed a couple of games this year. That set me behind with the reps. The game-reps and kind of getting a feel for this new kick.”
The new play has put the kickoff return back in play.
“I honestly like it,” Agnew said. “I just have to continue to get more reps.
Special-teams coordinator Marquice Williams has been working on how to scheme up some big returns. It’s different because the players can’t run until the ball hits in the landing area.
The players have to hold their blocks for a much longer period of time.
“Give a lot of credit to all of those guys,” Williams said. “(KhaDarel) Hodge, Mike Ford on the outside. Feleipe Franks did a great job playing the game penalty-free. He made a great block in sealing off the cover guy to free up Agnew.”
The Falcons stressed that all of the blockers are needed.
“It’s not just the ball carrier who’s the playmaker, it’s those other 10 guys out there making those blocks,” Williams said.
Agnew was with the Lions from 2017-20. He signed a three-year $21 million contract with Jacksonville in 2021.
He suffered a lower leg fracture near the end of the 2023 season. He signed with Pittsburgh last season in November, but never played.
Receiver David Sills V was promoted to McCloud’s old spot on the depth chart. But offensive coordinator Zac Robinson mentioned Agnew as part of the solution.
“We’ll keep supplementing,” Robinson said. “We’ve still got Jamal Agnew, as well. I know he’s been on teams, and he’s a great returner. So, we’ll find any way that we can to use our whole roster to help us out.”
Williams is hoping to see some more big returns.
“In the second half, we created a spark with Agnew’s big return,” Williams said. “Give credit to all of the guys out front blocking to get Agnew free to come alive with the football. He got the ball past the 50 to set up our touchdown”
The return game will be key against the Dolphins, who have lost three in a row.
“They have two dynamic returners with Dee Eskridge and (Malik) Washington,” Williams said. “We have to be on high alert for those guys. Those guys can pop big returns at any given moment.”
Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.
Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.