Everything you need to know about Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech

Tickets: Tickets are available on Georgia Tech’s official ticket site starting at $46 and via secondary sites starting at $35.

Trio of Jackets out Saturday: Key announced Thursday that three key players will miss Saturday’s game.

“Virginia Tech, they’re playing really good ball right now,” King said. “They had a tough break early on. Now, I’d say, they’re a really dangerous team. They’re coming in here, you could say, almost with nothing to lose. They’re gonna come in here, play hard, let it rip, not a lot of pressure on ‘em and just gonna try to, pretty much, piss in our cornflakes. So we know they’re gonna play hard.”

Haynes King continues to focus on the task at hand: They’re trying to do what now?

Key said defensive lineman Akelo Stone, linebacker Myles Forristall and long snapper Will Benton IV won’t play against the Hokies. Benton will miss the remainder of the season, Key added.

Stopping the run: If there were a moment in time for Tech’s defense to make a significant step forward, Saturday would be that time.

While their offense is not overly impressive on paper as a whole, the Hokies may come to Atlanta looking to rely heavily on an apparent matchup advantage.

Protecting what’s been earned: The Jackets didn’t win or lose Saturday, yet they still continued to become a more prominent player on the national scene by moving up four spots in Sunday’s Associated Press Top 25.

Now ranked No. 13, Georgia Tech is one of only 15 remaining undefeated squads in the FBS. It goes into Saturday’s matchup with Virginia Tech with its highest ranking in the poll since finishing eighth in the final poll for the 2014 season (Georgia Tech was ranked 12th ahead of the 2014 ACC title game and was 10th ahead of an Orange Bowl win over Mississippi State on Dec. 31, 2014).

Opposing defenses still zeroing in on King: Offensive production, in theory, could become increasingly difficult for Tech as this season progresses.

The Jackets have an unmistakable identity of a physical, run-heavy attack that goes as their unique quarterback goes. And that identity hasn’t been a secret for quite some time.

Tech’s defense still a work in progress: The numbers, of course, never tell the full story. And some of Tech’s defensive numbers, truthfully, aren’t great.

But Blake Gideon’s defense has been pivotal on some of the Jackets’ most important plays of the 2025 season, and is a big reason why Tech is undefeated after five outings.

Jackets focused on mental rest during bye weekend: Tech will welcome a few quiet days on campus this week as the Jackets have their first bye of the season.

After five games, five wins, two road trips and two game-winning plays, Tech intends to rest, reset and recharge before returning to its normal schedule Sunday, when it begins to prepare in earnest for its Oct. 11 game against Virginia Tech. Key told radio station 680 The Fan on Monday he would have preferred for his team’s bye to have come a week earlier.

