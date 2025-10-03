Georgia Tech Logo
3 key Yellow Jackets out for matchup against Virginia Tech Saturday

Gardner-Webb quarterback Cole Pennington (center) gets sacked by Georgia Tech defensive lineman Akelo Stone (7) during the first half of an NCAA game Sept. 6, 2025 in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
By
10 minutes ago

Georgia Tech coach Brent Key announced Thursday that three key players will miss Saturday’s game between the 13th-ranked Yellow Jackets and Virginia Tech.

Key said defensive lineman Akelo Stone, linebacker Myles Forristall and long snapper Will Benton IV won’t play against the Hokies. Benton will miss the remainder of the season, Key added.

Stone (6-2, 290) transferred to Tech from Ole Miss after starting his career with the Jackets, and has played 134 defensive snaps this season. He has 11 tackles (three for a loss) and two sacks and is Tech’s third-best pass rusher among defenders with at least 100 snaps.

Forristall is one of Tech’s main special-teams contributors and one of four players who don a hammer helmet sticker. The 6-foot, 230-pound sophomore starts on kickoffs, kickoff returns, punts and punt returns.

A senior transfer from Southern Methodist and a Westminster Schools graduate, Benton has played 14 snaps, all on punts, over five games.

Key also noted running back Chad Alexander (who suffered a knee injury in the spring) and defensive back Savion Riley, who hasn’t played since Aug. 29 at Colorado, both still are inactive.

