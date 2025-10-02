Georgia Bulldogs Earnest Greene to miss Kentucky game as Kirby Smart provides update on his status Georgia’s game against Kentucky this week is set for a noon ET start. Georgia offensive lineman Earnest Greene III prepares for an offensive play during their game against UAB at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, September 23, 2023, in Athens, Ga. Greene was wearing #77 then to honor the late Devin Willock, who died earlier in 2023 in a car crash. (Jason Getz/AJC)

ATHENS — Georgia will be without its top option at right tackle once again in Saturday’s game against Kentucky. Earnest Greene was listed as out on the first availability report of the week. He did not play in Georgia’s loss to Alabama last week.

“The plan is to play the best guy that gives us the best chance to win,” Smart said when asked about Hughley and Gaston. “That’s the decision we have to make at every position. And right now, that’s those two guys. They are battling. They’re both growing and getting better. Both relatively young players, very different players. And then when Earnest is ready or when he’s completely healthy and able to come back, he’ll be back to compete with those guys and get back to playing for us.”