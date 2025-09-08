What the Falcons had to say after the loss to the Bucs

On the level of intensity the defense is playing with: “All season we instilled our physical mindset, the intensity of this defense, who we are as a defense, our standard. So, we went out there and showed it but we just have to be better.”

On almost intercepting Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield: “I forgot what call we were running but I had a good read on it, saw where he was throwing it. I didn’t jump high enough. I didn’t get close enough. It was a good throw as well, but I just had a good read on it but didn’t capitalize.”

On the level of intensity the defense is playing with: “All season we instilled our physical mindset, the intensity of this defense, who we are as a defense, our standard. So, we went out there and showed it but we just have to be better.”

On almost intercepting Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield: “I forgot what call we were running but I had a good read on it, saw where he was throwing it. I didn’t jump high enough. I didn’t get close enough. It was a good throw as well, but I just had a good read on it but didn’t capitalize.”

LEONARD FLOYD, outside linebacker

On rookies James Pearce Jr. and Jalon Walker’s performance: “ I think they did great. They did great to be rookies. As I say, we’ve got to keep going. This is just one game. You’re not looking at this game like it’s the last game of the season.”

On rookies James Pearce Jr. and Jalon Walker’s performance: “ I think they did great. They did great to be rookies. As I say, we’ve got to keep going. This is just one game. You’re not looking at this game like it’s the last game of the season.”

BIJAN ROBINSON, running back

On what will he remember from today’s game: “Well, first off, I’ve got to give honor to God, just for getting us all healthy. Just going out there playing for him and praising him out there, every chance I get for this team, for this organization. I’ve got to give it credit to Him first. Obviously, we’ve got to do a better job finishing the games and just whenever opportunities are given to us, we’ve got to take advantage of it. No matter what the scheme is, no matter what we call, it starts with us. That run game, that’s the heart of this offense. They did a good job of stopping it. It doesn’t matter if they’re good at it or not, we have to be on our ‘P’s’ and ‘Q’s’, and understand, first off, where I got to fit in and read when it comes to running the ball and just all over the offense. But when opportunities present themselves, we’ve got to take advantage of those.”

On his 50-yard touchdown reception: “That’s just like a trust play with me and Mike [Penix Jr.]. Mike obviously knows if he cannot find anything, I’ll be right there in his vision. He gave me the ball. Mike understands those plays are 50-yard plays. Those are just extended handoffs. And that is exactly what it was. Just made the moves, make the guy get put the work in and take it all the way down. That’s a big trust play for me and him. We made it work, and that was the end result.”

On having a lot of emotional games early on in his career: “We have to put this game behind us right now. Obviously, we’ll watch the film. After that, we have to continue to just focus on Minnesota. Don’t focus on anybody else. Don’t look ahead. Don’t [say], ‘We’ll get them again,’ none of that. We have to focus on the team at hand, and Minnesota’s a great team. So for us, we need to understand what practice is, and we have to have a championship week in preparation. We’re going there, it’s Sunday Night Football. All the lights are on us. We have to be the ones to perform and perform really well so we can get a win next week.”

On what will he remember from today’s game: “Well, first off, I’ve got to give honor to God, just for getting us all healthy. Just going out there playing for him and praising him out there, every chance I get for this team, for this organization. I’ve got to give it credit to Him first. Obviously, we’ve got to do a better job finishing the games and just whenever opportunities are given to us, we’ve got to take advantage of it. No matter what the scheme is, no matter what we call, it starts with us. That run game, that’s the heart of this offense. They did a good job of stopping it. It doesn’t matter if they’re good at it or not, we have to be on our ‘P’s’ and ‘Q’s’, and understand, first off, where I got to fit in and read when it comes to running the ball and just all over the offense. But when opportunities present themselves, we’ve got to take advantage of those.”

On his 50-yard touchdown reception: “That’s just like a trust play with me and Mike [Penix Jr.]. Mike obviously knows if he cannot find anything, I’ll be right there in his vision. He gave me the ball. Mike understands those plays are 50-yard plays. Those are just extended handoffs. And that is exactly what it was. Just made the moves, make the guy get put the work in and take it all the way down. That’s a big trust play for me and him. We made it work, and that was the end result.”