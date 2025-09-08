Falcons’ report card: Revamped pass rush, shaky kicker let down team

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London (5) tries to break the Tampa Bay defense during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, September 7, 2025, in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London (5) tries to break the Tampa Bay defense during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, September 7, 2025, in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

Penix scored what should have the game-winning touchdown with 2:17 to play, but the revamped defense let the Bucs score in 1:18 seconds. When it was time to close out the game, new defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich’s unit offered up little resistance and had a bone-headed roughing the pass penalty by defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro.

Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. tried to carry his team to victory, but the weak pass rush and shaky kicker wouldn’t allow for that.

“I can’t say enough positive things about him,” Falcons coach Raheem Morris said of Penix. “Him going out there and not turning the football over. Getting us to the right reads. The right protections. Throwing the ball in the right areas. Making the right plays at the right times.”

The Falcons used the 15th pick to draft Jalon Walker in the first round. They traded back into the first round to draft James Pearce. They also spent $10 million on Leonard Floyd in free agency. Combined they had no sacks and one quarterback hit (Pearce).

“I’ve got to go look at those two in particular,” Morris said of Walker and Pearce. “We did move the guy off the spot. He was able to scramble out and break a couple of tackles. We have to go figure out if we can get him down on the ground.”

Here’s a look at the Falcons’ report card from the season opener: