Grandson of coaching legend describes dramatic turnaround at West Laurens

Today’s Four Questions interviewee is West Laurens coach Kip Burdette, whose team is 4-0 entering tonight’s Region 4-3A game with Harlem, the defending region champion. Harlem’s 28-7 victory over West Laurens in 2024 decided the region championship. Burdette is in his fourth season at West Laurens. He is the son of former Jasper County head coach and longtime Mary Persons assistant Pat Burdette and a grandson of Mary Persons’ former 39-year head coach, Dan Pitts, who won 346 games.

1. Big game with Harlem. What happened in last year’s game, and do you feel your current team is better prepared for the challenge?

“Harlem is a really well-coached football team. I have been impressed with Coach (Mark) Boiter and his bunch both years. We felt like last year after Harlem beat Baldwin that that (Harlem-West Laurens) game could be for a region title. As it turns out, it was. The game last year was a physical game. Both teams turned it over in the first half, and both teams had trouble moving the ball on each other’s defense. We made more mistakes down the stretch than they did, and they ended up pulling away from us in the third quarter. We turned it over at the wrong times and couldn’t get much going.

