Top 10 Georgia high school football games of Week 5

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Staples Stadium, Franklin
Records, rankings: Bowdon is 3-1 and No. 3 in Class A Division II; Heard County is 3-0 and No. 5 in A Division I.
Last meeting: Bowdon won 35-21 in 2024.
Things to know: Bowdon, the reigning Class A Division II champion, leads this west Georgia series 15-9, but while both have good tradition, this is only the third meeting, first since 1991, in which both are ranked. In the 2024 game, Bowdon’s Kaiden Prothro, a 6-foot, 6-inch wide receiver, had five receptions for 177 yards and three touchdowns. He’s back as an AJC Super 11 pick and Georgia commitment. He has five TD receptions this season, 44 for his career. Joshua Hopkins has passed for 560 yards and rushed for 440 with 19 total touchdowns. He’s Bowdon’s fourth quarterback in four seasons. The previous three led their teams to state titles. Bowdon’s lone loss came in the opener to Fellowship Christian, a Class 3A-A Private team, 26-0. Bowdon has averaged 48.3 points in three easy wins since. Heard County believes it has its best team since the 2018 Class 2A champion. The 11 leading tacklers off the 2024 team that finished 9-3 were juniors or sophomores. Junior QB Ethan Tisdale is 31-of-39 passing for 500 yards and nine touchdowns. He has rushed for 249 yards.
When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Phil Reeve Stadium, Calhoun
Records, rankings: Cambridge is 3-1 and No. 9 in Class 4A; Calhoun is 2-1 and No. 1 in 3A.
Last meeting: Cambridge won 31-19 in 2024.
Things to know: Calhoun emerged from this 2024 defeat to win its final 11 games on its way to the Class 3A title. Each suffered its first 2025 loss last week – Cambridge to unranked Class 6A opponent Denmark 31-14 and Calhoun to Class 4A No. 4 Cartersville 38-35. Calhoun is probably less worried after scoring three touchdowns in the fourth quarter to get even at 35-35 and not having time to answer Cartersville’s field goal. Calhoun is averaging more than 400 yards of total offense. Sophomore QB Trace Hawkins has thrown for 655 yards and six touchdowns. Cambridge might blame the Denmark loss on ball security. Cambridge beat Denmark 35-34 last year and outgained the Danes 422-348 this year but had three turnovers. New starting QB Connor Langford passed for 329 passing yards. AJC Super 11 WR Craig Dandridge has 17 receptions for 400 yards and four touchdowns this season. Brooks Malone is averaging 113.8 rushing yards per game.
When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Bobby Gruhn Field at City Park, Gainesville
Last meeting: Carrollton won 45-16 in 2024.
Things to know: This is just the fourth meeting between programs that rank in the top 10 of victories all-time in Georgia. Carrollton is 3-0 in the series and won the 2024 game handily, but that team’s star player, Julian Lewis, is a Colorado freshman. Carrollton now plays two quarterbacks, both highly recruited. Freshman C.J. Cypher, mostly a pocket passer, is 40-of-55 passing for 712 yards and eight touchdowns. Junior Mason Holtzclaw, more of a dual threat, is 22-of-31 for 281 yards and two touchdowns and has rushed for 80 yards. Ryan Mosley, committed to Georgia, has 18 receptions for 432 yards and five touchdowns. He had two TD receptions against Gainesville last season. Carrollton has returned two kickoffs, two punts and one interception for touchdowns. Gainesville QB Kharim Hughley, a junior returning starter committed to Clemson, has passed for 587 yards and nine touchdowns. Other offensive leaders are Nigel Newkirk (388 rushing yards, five touchdowns) and Phil Williams (269 receiving yards, three touchdowns). The Red Elephants’ defensive pair of Xavier Griffin and Jamarion Matthews are committed to Alabama. Both grew up in Alabama. Each has three sacks this season.
When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Trojan Field, Leesburg
Last meeting: Lee County won 47-35 in 2024.
