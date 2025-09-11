AJC Varsity

Top 10 Georgia high school football games of Week 5

Jaden Duckett, quarterback for Sprayberry High School, runs the ball during the Sprayberry at Kennesaw Mountain high school football game in Kennesaw, GA on August 30, 2024. (Jamie Spaar for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)
7 minutes ago

With several strong matchups on the schedule, including the highest-rate game of Douglas County at Buford, here are the 10 best high school football games in Week 5.

Blessed Trinity at Milton

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Eagles’ Nest, Milton

Records, rankings: Blessed Trinity is 3-0 and No. 3 in Class 4A; Milton is 2-1 and No. 4 in 5A.

Last meeting: Milton won 28-14 in 2024.

Things to know: In the 2024 game, the first between these north Fulton County schools, Blessed Trinity scored in the final minute of the third quarter to get within 21-14 but finished with less than 100 yards against an eventual 15-0 team with nine major Division I signees. This time, Blessed Trinity has the more widely known players with defensive linemen D.J. Jacobs (top-20 national junior prospect), Dawson Jacobs (top-100 sophomore prospect) and Lucas Smalls-Allen (committed to Kansas), defensive back T.J. Umenyiora (Michigan State) and punter/kicker Jonathan Gentry (Georgia Tech). Milton’s best players are linebacker Billy Weivoda (Iowa, three sacks in last year’s Blessed Trinity game), safety Tristan Lester (Marshall) and tight end Grant Haviland (top-300 prospect). Freshman quarterback Trey Hasan has taken over for injured Derrick Baker, a top prospect. Milton is averaging just 267.3 yards per game. Blessed Trinity is also figuring out the quarterback position, with J.D. Callaway and Ty Page each getting time to replace Brooks Goodman, now at Cincinnati. Ahmontae Pitts has rushed for 353 yards and five touchdowns.

Bowdon at Heard County

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Staples Stadium, Franklin

Records, rankings: Bowdon is 3-1 and No. 3 in Class A Division II; Heard County is 3-0 and No. 5 in A Division I.

Last meeting: Bowdon won 35-21 in 2024.

Things to know: Bowdon, the reigning Class A Division II champion, leads this west Georgia series 15-9, but while both have good tradition, this is only the third meeting, first since 1991, in which both are ranked. In the 2024 game, Bowdon’s Kaiden Prothro, a 6-foot, 6-inch wide receiver, had five receptions for 177 yards and three touchdowns. He’s back as an AJC Super 11 pick and Georgia commitment. He has five TD receptions this season, 44 for his career. Joshua Hopkins has passed for 560 yards and rushed for 440 with 19 total touchdowns. He’s Bowdon’s fourth quarterback in four seasons. The previous three led their teams to state titles. Bowdon’s lone loss came in the opener to Fellowship Christian, a Class 3A-A Private team, 26-0. Bowdon has averaged 48.3 points in three easy wins since. Heard County believes it has its best team since the 2018 Class 2A champion. The 11 leading tacklers off the 2024 team that finished 9-3 were juniors or sophomores. Junior QB Ethan Tisdale is 31-of-39 passing for 500 yards and nine touchdowns. He has rushed for 249 yards.

Cambridge at Calhoun

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Phil Reeve Stadium, Calhoun

Records, rankings: Cambridge is 3-1 and No. 9 in Class 4A; Calhoun is 2-1 and No. 1 in 3A.

Last meeting: Cambridge won 31-19 in 2024.

Things to know: Calhoun emerged from this 2024 defeat to win its final 11 games on its way to the Class 3A title. Each suffered its first 2025 loss last week – Cambridge to unranked Class 6A opponent Denmark 31-14 and Calhoun to Class 4A No. 4 Cartersville 38-35. Calhoun is probably less worried after scoring three touchdowns in the fourth quarter to get even at 35-35 and not having time to answer Cartersville’s field goal. Calhoun is averaging more than 400 yards of total offense. Sophomore QB Trace Hawkins has thrown for 655 yards and six touchdowns. Cambridge might blame the Denmark loss on ball security. Cambridge beat Denmark 35-34 last year and outgained the Danes 422-348 this year but had three turnovers. New starting QB Connor Langford passed for 329 passing yards. AJC Super 11 WR Craig Dandridge has 17 receptions for 400 yards and four touchdowns this season. Brooks Malone is averaging 113.8 rushing yards per game.

Carrollton at Gainesville

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Bobby Gruhn Field at City Park, Gainesville

Records, rankings: Carrollton is 4-0 and No. 4 in Class 6A; Gainesville is 3-0 and No. 3 in 5A.

Last meeting: Carrollton won 45-16 in 2024.

Things to know: This is just the fourth meeting between programs that rank in the top 10 of victories all-time in Georgia. Carrollton is 3-0 in the series and won the 2024 game handily, but that team’s star player, Julian Lewis, is a Colorado freshman. Carrollton now plays two quarterbacks, both highly recruited. Freshman C.J. Cypher, mostly a pocket passer, is 40-of-55 passing for 712 yards and eight touchdowns. Junior Mason Holtzclaw, more of a dual threat, is 22-of-31 for 281 yards and two touchdowns and has rushed for 80 yards. Ryan Mosley, committed to Georgia, has 18 receptions for 432 yards and five touchdowns. He had two TD receptions against Gainesville last season. Carrollton has returned two kickoffs, two punts and one interception for touchdowns. Gainesville QB Kharim Hughley, a junior returning starter committed to Clemson, has passed for 587 yards and nine touchdowns. Other offensive leaders are Nigel Newkirk (388 rushing yards, five touchdowns) and Phil Williams (269 receiving yards, three touchdowns). The Red Elephants’ defensive pair of Xavier Griffin and Jamarion Matthews are committed to Alabama. Both grew up in Alabama. Each has three sacks this season.

Colquitt County at Lee County

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Trojan Field, Leesburg

Records, rankings: Colquitt County is 1-1 and No. 9 in Class 6A; Lee County is 3-0 and No. 5 in 5A.

Last meeting: Lee County won 47-35 in 2024.

How a tennis player became Colquitt County football’s ‘incredible story’

Things to know: These are South Georgia’s second- and third-best teams behind Thomas County Central, according to the computer Maxwell Ratings. Colquitt County was 12-0 all-time against Lee County until last year’s game, which Lee led 41-14 in the third quarter. Lee County is 3-0 this season but struggled in victories over Tift County (41-33) and Hapeville Charter (28-13) in the Trojans’ adjustment without QB Weston Bryan (now at Georgia Southern) and RB Ousmane Kromah (Florida State). WR Jaden Upshaw is a blue-chip recruit, but QB Jordan Bush has more rushing yards (291) than passing yards (112) and shares time with Marcus Snipes (165 passing). Lee’s defense is less concerning with DB Lasiah Jackson and LB Greg Batson, both top-200 national prospects, on duty. Jackson, the leader in tackles, is committed to Stanford. Colquitt’s demanding schedule continues as the Packers have beaten Benedictine 27-24 and lost to North Gwinnett 21-7. Jae Lamar, a running back committed to Georgia, has rushed for 186 yards on 25 carries, though without a touchdown. Sophomore Cohen Lawson is 18-of-38 passing for 200 yards.

Douglas County at Buford

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Phillip Beard Stadium, Buford

Records, rankings: Douglas County is 3-1 and No. 4 in Class 6A; Buford is 3-0 and No. 2 in 6A.

Last meeting: Buford won 31-14 in 2024.

Things to know: This game will bring together more major Division I talent than any other this regular season. There are 25 seniors with profiles on 247Sports (14 Buford, 11 Douglas County), and seven of those are rated four stars. If a college team had commitments from all 25, its class would rank No. 20 on the 247Sports Composite, one spot ahead of Oklahoma. And those don’t count three Douglas County juniors who are top-300 national prospects. That guarantees nothing in Georgia, however. Douglas County is coming off a 44-31 loss to Hughes, which scored six times on plays of 50 yards or more. New QB Mike Johnson (Utah) has been erratic but provides a dual threat of 529 passing yards and 153 rushing yards. AJC Super 11 Aaron Gregory has 26 receptions for 404 yards. He’s a Texas A&M pledge, as is DL Jordan Carter, who has a team-leading five sacks. Buford is led by AJC Super 11 Tyriq Green, who is committed to Georgia. He has 354 all-purpose yards with six touchdowns, at least one each on offense, defense and special teams. Dayton Raiola (Nebraska) has thrown for 511 yards. Dre Quinn (Clemson) and Bryce Perry-Wright (Texas A&M) have combined for six tackles for losses and 10 QB hurries. Buford won this game in 2024 by limiting Douglas County to 56 rushing yards. GPB Sports is televising the game.

Fellowship Christian at Savannah Christian

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Pooler Stadium, Pooler

Records, rankings: Fellowship Christian is 2-1 and No. 3 in Class 3A-A Private; Savannah Christian is 3-1 and No. 6 in 3A-A Private.

Last meeting: Savannah Christian won 28-7 in 2024.

Things to know: Savannah Christian was ranked No. 1 for last season’s meeting and won handily as Zo Smalls, now at Charleston Southern, rushed for 234 yards. Savannah Christian was upset in the Class 3A-A Private second round while Fellowship Christian went to the semifinals. Both teams are confident in their offenses in the early going. Fellowship’s top offensive weapons are back. Jonathan Granby has passed for 478 yards and rushed for 244. C.J. Givers has 263 all-purpose yards. Jackson Thrasher has 251 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Savannah Christian was more of a defensive juggernaut last season with DT Elijah Griffin, now at Georgia. This year’s team is led by Blaise Thomas, who has 608 passing yards and 357 rushing yards. Freshman RB Wesley Dinkins has rushed for 419 yards. Weston Hughes has four TD receptions. Both teams have lost to reigning state champions. Hebron Christian beat Fellowship 45-29. Oceanside Collegiate of South Carolina beat Savannah Christian 41-21.

North Oconee at Jefferson

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Memorial Stadium, Jefferson

Records, rankings: North Oconee is 3-0 and No. 1 in Class 4A; Jefferson is 4-0 and No. 2 in 3A.

Last meeting: North Oconee won 35-0 in 2024.

Things to know: These are northeast Georgia’s second- and third-best teams behind Gainesville, a bigger school. In 2024, North Oconee limited Jefferson to 137 total yards and became the first team to shut out the Dragons since 2011. North Oconee returns most of its starters from that team, which won Class 4A. Among them is Harrison Faulkner, who passed for 133 yards and rushed for 107 in that game. He is committed to Georgia Southern. Also starring will be TE/LB Khamari Brooks, an AJC Super 11 pick committed to Georgia. North Oconee has won 39 consecutive regular-season games, the state’s longest streak of its kind. Jefferson, the 4A runner-up last season, is relying more heavily each week on Max Brown, who has rushed for 427 yards on 42 carries. The brother of Clemson linebacker and former AJC all-class player of the year Sammie Brown, Max Brown was an all-state linebacker last season and is a two-way starter. Jefferson’s best win is against Marist, 19-0, and its tightest game a 10-3 victory over Jackson County. North Oconee has won each of its games by 40 or more points. Jefferson’s most recent victory over a No. 1-ranked opponent in the same class or higher came against Calhoun for the 2012 Class 3A championship. Atlanta News First is televising the game.

Northgate at Newnan

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Drake Stadium, Newnan

Records, rankings: Northgate is 3-0 overall, 0-0 in Region 3-5A and unranked; Newnan is 3-0, 0-0 and unranked.

Last meeting: Newnan won 35-14 in 2024.

Things to know: This winner of this game will be the main challenger to No. 1 Hughes in the region. That was expected of Newnan, which was 9-3 last season after winning its first playoff game since 2015. Newnan, 5-0 all-time against Northgate, won this Coweta County rivalry game easily last season, leading 28-0 at halftime, as Brodie Campbell passed for 210 yards. Now a junior, Campbell has completed 62 of 95 passes for 928 yards and 11 touchdowns. John Matthews, one of the top sophomore prospects in the state, leads a gifted group of receivers with 423 yards and four touchdowns. Northgate is mirroring what Newnan did last season (Newnan was 3-7 the season before). Northgate has avenged three losses and exceeded its 2024 victory total. Northgate returned nine defensive starters, including Marshall-committed LB Brysen Davies. Two freshmen started in Northgate’s backfield last season, and they are shining as sophomores. Woody Schettini has rushed for 416 yards, and Ledger Clements has thrown for 382.

Sprayberry at Sequoyah

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Skip Pope Stadium, Canton

Records, rankings: Sprayberry is 4-0 overall, 1-0 in Region 6-5A and No. 6; Sequoyah is 4-0, 1-0 and No. 8.

Last meeting: Sprayberry won 31-17 in 2024.

Things to know: The winner will emerge as the Region 6-5A favorite. Sequoyah entered this game last season ranked No. 9. When unranked Sprayberry won, knocking the Chiefs out of the rankings, no one imagined both would win out until the Class 5A quarterfinals. Sprayberry’s Jaden Duckett passed for only 89 yards against Sequoyah but rushed for 148. He’s back with several mid-major Division I offers. He has thrown for 528 yards and 11 touchdowns without an interception and leads the team in rushing with 310 yards. Sprayberry’s best player is AJC Super 11 pick Jorden Edmonds, a wide receiver/cornerback committed to Alabama. Six of his 10 receptions have gone for touchdowns. Sequoyah’s big gun is running back Will Rajecki, a Memphis commit who has rushed for 648 yards and eight touchdowns. He finished with 2,119 yards from scrimmage last season but was held to a season-low 42 in the Sprayberry game. Kolby Martin has thrown five TD passes, four to Jack Ripley, without an interception. Sequoyah is trying to be 5-0 for the first time since 2006. Sprayberry can be 5-0 for the first time since starting varsity football in 1956. The Yellow Jackets’ No. 6 ranking is their highest ever.

About the Author

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

