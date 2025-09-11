Top 10 Georgia high school football games of Week 5

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Phillip Beard Stadium, Buford

Records, rankings: Douglas County is 3-1 and No. 4 in Class 6A; Buford is 3-0 and No. 2 in 6A.

Last meeting: Buford won 31-14 in 2024.

Things to know: This game will bring together more major Division I talent than any other this regular season. There are 25 seniors with profiles on 247Sports (14 Buford, 11 Douglas County), and seven of those are rated four stars. If a college team had commitments from all 25, its class would rank No. 20 on the 247Sports Composite, one spot ahead of Oklahoma. And those don’t count three Douglas County juniors who are top-300 national prospects. That guarantees nothing in Georgia, however. Douglas County is coming off a 44-31 loss to Hughes, which scored six times on plays of 50 yards or more. New QB Mike Johnson (Utah) has been erratic but provides a dual threat of 529 passing yards and 153 rushing yards. AJC Super 11 Aaron Gregory has 26 receptions for 404 yards. He’s a Texas A&M pledge, as is DL Jordan Carter, who has a team-leading five sacks. Buford is led by AJC Super 11 Tyriq Green, who is committed to Georgia. He has 354 all-purpose yards with six touchdowns, at least one each on offense, defense and special teams. Dayton Raiola (Nebraska) has thrown for 511 yards. Dre Quinn (Clemson) and Bryce Perry-Wright (Texas A&M) have combined for six tackles for losses and 10 QB hurries. Buford won this game in 2024 by limiting Douglas County to 56 rushing yards. GPB Sports is televising the game.

