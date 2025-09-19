Atlanta Falcons Falcons’ Brandon Dorlus helped to get the sack party started Sunday ‘That was very fun, just to see sack after sack.’ Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus (center) sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy (right) during the first half of an NFL game, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, in Minneapolis. (Bruce Kluckhohn/AP)

"That was very fun, just to see sack after sack," Dorlus said. "The back end holding it down for us away from home, that was beautiful."

The Falcons went on to record six sacks and 11 quarterback hits in the 22-6 victory. The Falcons (1-1) plan to take their pass rush back on the road to face the Panthers (0-2) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. RELATED Falcons defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus has ‘a different energy this year’ The Falcons created pressure in the season-opening loss to the Buccaneers, but generated only one sack. After Dorlus and James Pearce Jr. sacked J.J. McCarthy on the Vikings’ second possession, the Falcons sustained the pressure and sacks over the course of the game. The Falcons revamped the defense over the offseason under new coordinator Jeff Ulbrich. Dorlus, who played sparingly as a rookie, had a strong offseason. He had a sense in training camp that the defense was coming together. “When the Tennessee Titans came to town (for joint practices),” Dorlus said. “That was the first time seeing how this defense was going to work against an opponent. It was good to see the energy that we had and the type of plays that we were making, it was very exciting to see. We couldn’t wait until a real live situation to see if it worked out.”

The Falcons added Pearce and outside linebacker Jalon Walker in the first round of the NFL draft. Veteran Leonard Floyd was added in free agency.

Dorlus, Ruke Orhorhoro, David Onyemata and Zach Harrison all have contributed along the defensive line. “Against Tampa (Bay in the season opener) we played good, but we didn’t play great,” Dorlus said. “Against Minnesota, I felt like … we were able to make plays.” RELATED Falcons defense shows promise, but placing stock in it is a risky play Ulbrich is splitting the playing time to keep the players fresh. “We’re trying to play together as a family,” Pearce said. Harrison played the most snaps (27 of 47 defensive snaps, 57.4%) against the Vikings. Onyemata (25, 53.2%), Walker (22, 46.8%), Dorlus (22, 46.8%), Floyd (21, 44.7%), Orhorhoro (20, 42.6%), Arnold Ebiketie (20, 42.6%), Pearce (17, 36.2%) and LaCale London (15, 31.9%).

“It’s a whole bunch of young energy,” Dorlus said. “You see when James and Jalon walked in. They are young and passionate. Me and Ruke, we are still young, it’s just our second year. So, we’ve got guys who do have a lot of experience out there, but we are fiery young guys trying to prove ourselves in the league. We have a lot to earn out there.” Floyd, a former Georgia standout, is the veteran of the bunch. “He has a lot of experience out there to help us,” Dorlus said. He added that the game has slowed for him and credited former Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett with helping him last season. “The time with Grady was real good,” Dorlus said. “The knowledge that he dropped on me before he left was very helpful. Even with David now, he’s very quiet outside of the (defensive) line (meeting) room, but when we are in the (defensive) line room, David drops a lot of knowledge. I love that about him.”

Dorlus has not been surprised with his ascension after playing in only two games last season. “I put in the work over the offseason,” Dorlus said. “I really wanted to change my body and how everybody looked at me. I wanted to be that guy who’s constant energy. You’ll see me out here running around all day, every day. I just love football.” With Jarrett signing with the Bears after he was released in the offseason, Dorlus suspected that some snaps were available. “I had to try to figure out what my role was going to be on this defense,” said Dorlus, who played at Oregon. “We’ve got a lot of great players. Zach is a great player. Ruke is a great player. I just want to be a guy who you can throw in there and do anything. I want to bring the energy wherever I’m at. That’s what I feel I do.” The television cameras caught Dorlus laughing after one of the Vikings jumped offside.

“I saw the video,” Dorlus said. “I did it both times he jumped. The first time I just laughed. The second one it was the loud one. I felt we all kind of caused that. We were standing in line and having a lot of (fun), that’s all that it was.” He believes the defensive front will continue to improve. “A lot of the work goes unseen, the dirty work inside,” Dorlus said. “Just out there having fun and being myself. I’ve been that way since college.” The unit has started to scratch the surface of the versatility that Ulbrich plans to incorporate. “We can switch things up,” Dorlus said. “There are times when we have to get off the ball. There are times when we have to play with our hands on. There are times when we are stunting and moving. I just love the variety of being able to switch it up.”