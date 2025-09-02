Nine Atlanta United players called to national teams

Forward Miguel Almirón (left) is one of Atlanta United's players called to their national teams for matches or camps this week. (Mitch Martin/Atlanta United)

The Five Stripes are off this week, will return to host Columbus on Sept. 13.

Nine Atlanta United players were called to their national teams for matches or camps this week.

Atlanta United, which defeated Nashville 1-0 last week, is off this week. It will host Columbus on Sept. 13.

Almirón and Paraguay will play World Cup qualifiers against Ecuador on Thursday and at Peru on Sept. 9. Almirón has made 68 appearances for Paraguay. Paraguay is in fifth place in CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying. Paraguay needs only 1 point to qualify for next year’s World Cup.

Hernandez and Venezuela, for which he has made 33 appearances, will play World Cup qualifier matches at Argentina on Thursday and will host Colombia on Sept. 9. Venezuela is in seventh place in CONMEBOL. Six teams from the region can qualify, and a seventh will go into a playoff.

Lobjanidze and Georgia will play World Cup qualifiers against Turkey on Thursday and Bulgaria on Sunday. Lobjanidze has made 40 appearances for Georgia, which is playing its first match in Group E.