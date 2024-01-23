Bartosz Slisz ready to be Atlanta United’s new No. 6

Explore More AJC coverage of Atlanta United

Now, Slisz just needs to get his visa so that he can start to train with his teammates instead of by himself.

“This season, for sure, we will go for the championship,” he said Tuesday.

Atlanta United announced last week the acquisition of Slisz from Legia Warsaw for a transfer fee of more than $3 million. Slisz, 24 years old, helped Legia win the league twice, the Polish Cup once and its Super Cup once during his 116 appearances.

Atlanta United was looking for a midfielder who either can work with Tristan Muyumba in central midfield or do the job himself should Muyumba get forward and join the attack.

“He’s a guy that also plays very good with the ball,” manager Gonzalo Pineda said. “He’s a connector. ... He’s always demanding the ball. So he will help us to continue with the theme of playing out the back. He will try to progress it faster forward and try to be dynamic in midfield rotations, and he will bring probably a good, cohesive midfield.”

The defensive midfielder, also called a No. 6, is a position that Atlanta United has tried to fill repeatedly since Darlington Nagbe’s departure after the 2019 season. Several players were signed. Several players no longer are with the team.

It is important because, as Slisz noted, the team likes to attack in numbers. Doing so opens it up to counterattacks, which was a particular problem last season. A good defensive midfielder, one who can cover ground and either win back the ball through tackles or interceptions, or simply by slowing the opponent long enough for the defense to get reset, can be invaluable.

“I can be that player,” he said.

Legia typically played with three centerbacks. Atlanta United likely will play with two. Slisz said that formation and tactical changes won’t be a problem for him.

“It’s a matter of time,” he said. “I will be ready for sure.”

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found

Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C

Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3

If you are listening to us for the first time, please follow us on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcast ... and if you like what you hear, please give us a good rating so we can grow the show. If you have questions about the MLS team, you can email Doug Roberson at droberson@ajc.com, DM him on Twitter @dougrobersonajc or call 404-526-2527.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has a special offer for our podcast listeners. If you subscribe today, you can get three months of unlimited digital access for just 99 cents. That’s all of our sports coverage, politics, breaking news, investigations, food and dining, and so much more on AJC.com. Plus, access to our ePaper and our assortment of newsletters. So, join our community by going to subscribe.ajc.com/podcasts that’s subscribe.ajc.com/podcasts so you always know what’s really going on.

Atlanta United’s 2024 schedule

Feb. 24 at Columbus, 2 p.m.

March 9 vs. New England, 7:30 p.m.

March 17 vs. Orlando, 7 p.m., FS1

March 23 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

March 31 vs. Chicago, 3:30 p.m., Fox

April 6 at NYCFC, 7:30 p.m.

April 14 vs. Philadelphia, 2:30 p.m., Fox

April 20 vs. Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

April 27 at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

May 4 vs. Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

May 11 vs. D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

May 15 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

May 18 at Nashville, 1:30 p.m.

May 25 vs. LAFC, 7:30 p.m.

May 29 at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

June 2 vs Charlotte, 4:30 p.m., Fox

June 15 vs. Houston, 7:30 p.m.

June 19 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

June 22 at St. Louis, 8:30 p.m.

June 29 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

July 3 at New England, 7:30 p.m.

July 6 at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

July 13 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

July 17 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m.

July 20 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 31 at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 14 vs. Nashville, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 18 vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 21 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 28 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 5 vs. Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 19 at Orlando, 6 p.m.