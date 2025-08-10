Atlanta United Late Alexey Miranchuk goal secures point for Atlanta United Credit: Mitch Martin/Atlanta United Atlanta United forward Saba Lobjanidze #9 heads the ball during the first half of the match against CF Montreal at Stade Saputo in Montreal, Canada on Saturday August 9, 2025. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta United)

Atlanta United manager Ronny Deila described his team’s last 10 matches as each having the importance of an MLS Cup because of the need to win to most of them to make the playoffs. The team’s metaphorical trophy cabinet will remain locked after it didn’t win the first of those “Cup” matches, playing Montreal to a 1-1 draw on Saturday at Stade Saputo. Alexey Miranchuk’s header in the 87th minute secured the draw as Atlanta United’s winless streak in MLS matches hit nine.

The draw was Atlanta United’s 12th road match without a win. The Five Stripes (4-11-10) remain 14 points behind the ninth-place team. Manager Ronny Deila, back on the bench after serving a one-match suspension for a red card, selected Emmanuel Latte Lath, Miranchuk, Saba Lobjanidze, Miguel Almiron, Bartosz Slisz, Tristan Muyumba, Brooks Lennon, Ronald Hernandez, Stian Gregersen, Enea Mihaj, making his first MLS start, and Brad Guzan in the starting 11. New signings Steven Alzate and Juan Berrocal made the bench. They were available because the match was played in Canada. Montreal took a 1-0 lead in the 40th minute when Muyumba lost track of Caden Clark, who got behind Atlanta United’s defense to receive a pass before hitting another across the 18-yard box for Dante Sealy to shoot back across the goal into the lower left corner. It was Montreal’s second shot on goal. Both teams had created numerous chances, often because of the other team’s mistakes, before Montreal broke through.

Atlanta United finished the half with nine shots, three on goal, for an expected goals total of 1.0. Montreal finished with seven shots, two on goal, for an expected goals total of 0.6. Each team created six chances.